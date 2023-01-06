Read full article on original website
How to apply to grow your own weed in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recreational marijuana is legal for adults in Missouri. It will soon be legal for adults in the state to buy, and for some, to even grow weed for personal use. Missouri posted more about what will be needed to apply to get a personal cultivation...
Ill. semiautomatic gun ban ready for Pritzker’s signature
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois is on the verge of banning the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons after the House on Tuesday approved prohibiting the firearms — action driven largely by the killing of seven people at a 4th of July parade last year in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — and it could all be yours.
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri.
Gov. Laura Kelly tests positive for COVID-19
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Governor’s office. “This morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19,” the release said. “She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”
State leaders giving back ahead of Gov. Kelly’s inauguration
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Leaders at the state capitol are giving back to Kansans in need for the state’s Annual Day of Service. The Day of Service is a long-standing Kansas tradition that happens before the governor is inaugurated. “Where people are coming together as Kansans to do good...
New hearing requested over Missouri inmate’s death sentence
CLAYTON, Mo. – Attorneys for Missouri death row inmate Leonard Raheem Taylor are calling on the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office to request a hearing to review his death sentence. In 2008, Taylor was convicted of killing a family of four in Jennings. He is scheduled to executed by lethal injection in February.
