Jones County, MS

Driver escapes submerged vehicle with minor injuries

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A driver suffered minor injuries after his car left the roadway and became submerged in water in Jones County on Thursday, January 5.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 9:20 p.m. on Trace Road in the Shady Grove community. A driver had lost control of his vehicle and it ended up mostly submerged in a small body of water.

At the scene, officials said only the roof of the vehicle was visible above water. The young driver was found walking alone down the road. He was able to get himself out the vehicle and swim out of the water. He had suffered minor injuries.

Fire council officials said though there were witnesses and a passerby called 911, no one offered assistance to the driver after the crash.

WJTV 12

Teen injured in high-speed chase involving Jones County deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured during a chase. The incident happened on Interstate 59 on Monday, January 9. According to investigators, a deputy spotted a black Ford Mustang driving south on the interstate at a high rate of speed. The deputy determined the Mustang was […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died in a hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police said emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road. A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX had collided in the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Fire engulfs abandoned home in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An abandoned home in Jones County was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon. Glade, Powers and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at the corner of Walters Road and Anderson Road. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

LPD seeking information on theft of Waynesboro police vehicle

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect/s in connection to a Waynesboro Police Department vehicle that was reported stolen last week. According to LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves, a Waynesboro police officer reported his vehicle was stolen sometime on Sunday, Jan. 1,...
WAYNESBORO, MS
WDAM-TV

Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars in Jones County after being accused of biting a toddler while in her care at a Laurel daycare center in December. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Haley Rozek, 26, was arrested Monday and has been charged with felony child abuse.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man located, safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that Donta Berry, 21, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
HATTIESBURG, MS
utv44.com

Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Waynesboro police car stolen from parking lot in Laurel

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are searching for the person who stole a Waynesboro police car in Jones County on Tuesday, January 3. The Laurel Leader Call reported the car was stolen from a parking lot behind Lee’s Coffee and Tea late Tuesday night in Laurel. It was reported missing the next morning when […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Driver suffers minor injuries after encountering buck

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a close encounter with a deer on Highway 15 Friday morning. According to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the driver hit the deer around 7:30 a.m. The driver reportedly suffered several lacerations and was transported to the emergency...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Arizona aggravated assault suspect arrested in Ellisville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted for aggravated assault in Arizona was arrested in Jones County on Saturday, January 7. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Douglas Brown, 52, is wanted in Arizona on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault. JCSD deputies and the United States […]
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

More than 100 Maximus employees laid off at Hattiesburg location

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 Maximus federal call center employees in Hattiesburg have been laid off due to overstaffing, according to a statement from Maximus Inc. The IT service management company provided the following statement in regard to recent layoffs at the Hattiesburg location, which is located at...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg shooting suspect arrested in Gulfport

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg in 2022 was arrested in Gulfport. Hattiesburg police said a vehicle had been shot in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Avenue on November 7, 2022. No one was injured in the shooting. Antonio Levon Carter, 31, of […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD searching for suspect wanted for armed robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have an active arrest warrant for an individual believed involved in a New Year’s Eve armed robbery. James Shanks Jr., 26, Laurel, has an active arrest warrant for armed robbery in connection to the Dec. 31, 2022, incident that occurred at 7060 U.S. 49.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Hattiesburg in the last week

Gas prices are slightly higher this week as refineries remain impacted by recent winter weather and China’s emergence from Covid-19 lockdowns, according to petroleum analysts. A gallon of gas was $3.28 on average Monday, January 9, up from $3.22 a week ago, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi town bracing for traffic influx from new Chick-Fil-A

A small Mississippi city is bracing for an influx of drivers when its first Chick-Fil-A location opens Thursday. When the new eatery opens at 1156 Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal at 6:30 a.m., some entrances to the service road will be closed to detour traffic through a special area away from the restaurant. Petal Chick-Fil-A owner/operator Annah Johnson said it’s her team’s goal to avoid impacting travel along the Parkway.
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

Forrest Health opens neuroscience branch in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest Health opened the Institute of Neuroscience in West Hattiesburg. Forrest Health leaders said the new location has the ability to better serve patients with complex spinal disorders and nervous system disorders which include the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nervous systems. The location is staffed by a team of neurosurgeons, […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
