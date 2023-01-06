ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordo, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Praise 93.3

Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama

Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Heads Up Alabama: Potentially Strong to Severe Weather Thursday

The Townsquare Media Weather Center is continuing to monitor a storm system that could bring our coverage area the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday, January 12. The counties that our collective radio stations cover are Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Take Down Holiday Lights Unless You Want This Dangling

We are all aware of the hazards we face when the holiday season begins, but what could possibly be considered a hazard when taking down those holiday lights? Falling off a ladder, slipping off a roof, getting a nice jolt of electricity…but what about something being wrapped in our outdoor lights? Scroll down to see the video of what I'm talking about.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

West Alabama Woman Last Seen Friday Declared Missing

Police are asking for help finding a West Alabama woman last seen Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office posted a notice Monday about Brandalyn Banks, a 40-year-old woman missing in Berry, Alabama. Terry, who goes by Brandy, is described as five foot, seven inches...
BERRY, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Coffee Drinkers Could Be Eligible For Cash Payment

The day has finally come for coffee drinkers in Alabama. You could be eligible for a piece of this million-dollar settlement. In recent years, the Keurig brand has been trendy among coffee drinkers with their convenient K cups. The single-serve coffee pods allow coffee drinkers to insert a pod into...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

West Alabama Weekend Temperature Guide Plus Forecast

I feel like we have been all over the place weather-wise this week from tornadoes, a warm-up, and a cool-down, and it’s just the first week of January. Our early week severe weather threat prompted a tornado watch for our coverage area and even tornado warnings for some of our counties. At this moment, the National Weather Service in Birmingham has reported that they have “identified 11 tornado tracks from the Jan 3-4 event” and will be investigating more areas today. There will be more to come as that information develops.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Large Coyotes Roaming Alabama Neighborhoods Causing Havoc

The coyotes are out of control in Alabama! Here's what you need to know. Recently people have been spotting some giants roaming closer and closer to heavily populated residential areas. George Harsch posted in a facebook group in Brookwood. Be on the lookout a very large COYOTE roaming Chigger Ridge...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Starbucks is Finally Sort Of Coming to Northport, Alabama

Residents of Northport will finally be able to buy freshly brewed Starbucks Coffee without crossing the Black Warrior River into Tuscaloosa, although the java giant has still not committed to opening a standalone cafe there. Like any other international franchise, Starbucks looks at a number of socio-economic factors when deciding...
NORTHPORT, AL
Praise 93.3

Nonprofit Behind Tuscaloosa’s Tinsel Trail Announces Bunny Trail for Northport this Spring

A nonprofit already beloved for its Tinsel Trail in Tuscaloosa will spread more joy this spring as they bring the first-ever Bunny Trail to downtown Northport. Just as the Tinsel Train brings hundreds of decorated Christmas Trees to Government Plaza for a few weeks, the Bunny Trail will see dozens of decorated wooden eggs lined up in historic downtown Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Step Inside Lamar County Alabama’s Most Expensive Property, Farm

Alabama is filled with such beautiful areas. This view-worthy farm property in Lamar County Alabama has pastures, ponds, shops, and a brick home that is located on 54 acres. According to the agent, Jamie Farris, RealtySouth | Jasper this home is “move-in ready!” The home is a lovely 4 bedroom and 2 baths. Take a step inside right now, we have tons of pictures.
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama

Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy