Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama
Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama
This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
Heads Up Alabama: Potentially Strong to Severe Weather Thursday
The Townsquare Media Weather Center is continuing to monitor a storm system that could bring our coverage area the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday, January 12. The counties that our collective radio stations cover are Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker.
Be Careful on Alabama Roads: Various Fog Advisories Issued
Please be careful on Alabama roadways this morning as some counties are under either a “Dense Fog Advisory” or a “Freezing Fog Advisory” issued by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING. COUNTIES UNDER...
Alabama Take Down Holiday Lights Unless You Want This Dangling
We are all aware of the hazards we face when the holiday season begins, but what could possibly be considered a hazard when taking down those holiday lights? Falling off a ladder, slipping off a roof, getting a nice jolt of electricity…but what about something being wrapped in our outdoor lights? Scroll down to see the video of what I'm talking about.
West Alabama Woman Last Seen Friday Declared Missing
Police are asking for help finding a West Alabama woman last seen Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office posted a notice Monday about Brandalyn Banks, a 40-year-old woman missing in Berry, Alabama. Terry, who goes by Brandy, is described as five foot, seven inches...
Alabamians Stay Aware: Severe Weather Threat Later This Week
The severe weather season has surely picked up the pace. Alabamians are faced with more severe weather later this week. We are closely monitoring a system that could impact our coverage area with active weather on Thursday afternoon. We are several days ahead of this system, so weather information could...
Alabama Coffee Drinkers Could Be Eligible For Cash Payment
The day has finally come for coffee drinkers in Alabama. You could be eligible for a piece of this million-dollar settlement. In recent years, the Keurig brand has been trendy among coffee drinkers with their convenient K cups. The single-serve coffee pods allow coffee drinkers to insert a pod into...
Kentuck Art Center Receives $10,000 Grant to Benefit Youth Initiative
The Kentuck Art Center is one of 262 recipients of a Challenge America $10,000 grant provided by the National Endowment for the Arts that will benefit youth in Tuscaloosa County. According to a release from the nonprofit, the grant will support Kentuck’s Boxes of Joy, a program that provides art...
West Alabama Weekend Temperature Guide Plus Forecast
I feel like we have been all over the place weather-wise this week from tornadoes, a warm-up, and a cool-down, and it’s just the first week of January. Our early week severe weather threat prompted a tornado watch for our coverage area and even tornado warnings for some of our counties. At this moment, the National Weather Service in Birmingham has reported that they have “identified 11 tornado tracks from the Jan 3-4 event” and will be investigating more areas today. There will be more to come as that information develops.
Large Coyotes Roaming Alabama Neighborhoods Causing Havoc
The coyotes are out of control in Alabama! Here's what you need to know. Recently people have been spotting some giants roaming closer and closer to heavily populated residential areas. George Harsch posted in a facebook group in Brookwood. Be on the lookout a very large COYOTE roaming Chigger Ridge...
Alabama Mom Looking For Man Who Saved Her Daughter After Wreck
The Cullman Daily posted a note to Facebook about a mom, Jennifer, looking for a man we can all call an angel!. I'm sure any of us with children would hope for an angel like this to stop and be with our child if we couldn't be. This is the...
Starbucks is Finally Sort Of Coming to Northport, Alabama
Residents of Northport will finally be able to buy freshly brewed Starbucks Coffee without crossing the Black Warrior River into Tuscaloosa, although the java giant has still not committed to opening a standalone cafe there. Like any other international franchise, Starbucks looks at a number of socio-economic factors when deciding...
Alabamians Are Saving Money At The Gas Pump By Doing This
We all love to save money. It’s not always what we like to do, but when it happens we love it. Example…I don’t like to skip my morning coffee to save money, but if I happen to have enough points for a free cup…I’m jumping for joy.
Nonprofit Behind Tuscaloosa’s Tinsel Trail Announces Bunny Trail for Northport this Spring
A nonprofit already beloved for its Tinsel Trail in Tuscaloosa will spread more joy this spring as they bring the first-ever Bunny Trail to downtown Northport. Just as the Tinsel Train brings hundreds of decorated Christmas Trees to Government Plaza for a few weeks, the Bunny Trail will see dozens of decorated wooden eggs lined up in historic downtown Northport.
ALERT: Washing Machine Recall In Alabama After Reports Of Fire
So we know about the recall of toys, but what about the gifts we, as adults, may receive? Now some men, I am not one of them, have no idea how to give a gift to their wife or girlfriend. I have known many men who think a vacuum or an appliance makes the perfect gift.
Step Inside Lamar County Alabama’s Most Expensive Property, Farm
Alabama is filled with such beautiful areas. This view-worthy farm property in Lamar County Alabama has pastures, ponds, shops, and a brick home that is located on 54 acres. According to the agent, Jamie Farris, RealtySouth | Jasper this home is “move-in ready!” The home is a lovely 4 bedroom and 2 baths. Take a step inside right now, we have tons of pictures.
Greensboro Avenue Closed as City Crews Fix Water Main Break Monday
Motorists are asked to avoid Greensboro Avenue as city crew members work to restore a water main that burst Monday morning. According to Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa traffic reporter "Cap" Ray Allen, the break occurred early Monday morning on Greensboro Avenue between Hargrove Road and 26th Avenue. Sara Bridger-Gilmore with the...
Police Ask For Witnesses After 2 Likely Connected Homicides in Tuscaloosa County
Investigators in Tuscaloosa County are asking for help after two men were found dead in what police believe were likely related homicides. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit, briefed local media on the killings Sunday afternoon. As the Thread reported previously, two bodies were...
Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama
Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
