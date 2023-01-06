I feel like we have been all over the place weather-wise this week from tornadoes, a warm-up, and a cool-down, and it’s just the first week of January. Our early week severe weather threat prompted a tornado watch for our coverage area and even tornado warnings for some of our counties. At this moment, the National Weather Service in Birmingham has reported that they have “identified 11 tornado tracks from the Jan 3-4 event” and will be investigating more areas today. There will be more to come as that information develops.

