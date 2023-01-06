Read full article on original website
How much rain did San Francisco get from California's atmospheric river?
San Francisco just recorded the third-wettest 15-day period since the Gold Rush in 1849.
Massive surf returns to Bay Area with 25-foot waves possible amid storm
Storm activity has whipped up the Pacific Ocean and is creating dangerous conditions at beaches.
Storm cells batter Bay Area with lightning strikes, hailstorms and intense downpours
SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold, unstable air flowing in the wake of the latest atmospheric river Tuesday spawned lightning strikes, pounding hailstorms and intense downpours across the Bay Area.The wintry maelstrom rolled into the region mid-morning and immediately began creating havoc. San Francisco firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in their vehicle after a tree toppled on it at Fulton and 19th Ave. in the Richmond District.A tree also toppled onto a San Francisco Muni bus near Stockton and Sutter streets and pulled down an overhead wire.Dozens also took to social media to post images and videos and to comment...
Lightning strikes, wind cause 75,000 Bay Area residents to lose power
This is nothing new for the region.
KTVU FOX 2
'We're not done yet:' Thunderstorms possible in Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - The wet weather isn't over just yet. In the last three days, areas such as the Santa Cruz Mountains have seen 7 inches of rain. And the Bay Area residents should expect more on Tuesday. "There are multiple systems coming through today," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said....
kalw.org
Powerful storms continue to pound Bay Area
The National Weather Service said strong thunder and lightning accompanied heavy downpours of rain that fell upon the Bay Area earlier today, causing more widespread flooding, downed trees and power outages. Thunderstorms are expected to hit the entire Bay Area, stretching from Santa Rosa south to Monterey and San Benito...
California storm makes the Golden Gate Bridge sing again
The storm brought back an unwelcome voice to San Francisco.
When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
KRON4
Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid.
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
There is no timeline for reopening the area.
Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
KRON4
Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area residents are weathering another round of flooding, toppled trees, and mudslides this week as the latest atmospheric river causes more destruction across the bay. Here are some of the most dramatic images revealing widespread impacts. The National Weather Service warned of...
KTVU FOX 2
In pictures: Destruction from storms lashing Bay Area
Felton Grove residents bracing for the next round of storms after destructive flooding. On Monday night, it's the calm before the next storm. Those who spoke with KTVU remember the Felton Grove floods of 1982 and 1998. They say they haven’t experienced anything like this since then, and unfortunately this time, they don’t know if or when the flooding will be over.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2.7-magnitude quake rattles San Francisco Bay Area in California, seismologists say
A late-night 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook the San Francisco Bay Area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 4-mile deep quake hit 2 miles from San Leandro at 10:59 pm. on Monday, Jan. 9, according to the USGS. Hundreds of people from as far as Concord and San Francisco reported...
‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches amid Calif. storms
Some of the logs appeared to be 40 feet long.
California storm rips roof off apartment building in South San Francisco
At the time, SFO was "registering 70 mph sustained gusts."
Huge Flock of Birds Unable to Fly in High Winds in California Is Just So Sad
Everyone is hoping they found trees to hunker down in.
SFist
Rainy Morning Gives Way to Dry Monday as Next Deluge Sets Up for Tuesday
Most of the Bay Area will get a brief respite from the rain today after a wet and windy Monday morning. You may even get a glimpse of sun Monday afternoon in San Francisco and Oakland, as this ongoing parade of atmospheric river events gives us a break in the rain for most of the day. From Santa Rosa down to San Jose, the rest of Monday looks relatively dry.
California storm updates: Frontal band rips through SF Bay Area, delivers thunderstorms
An atmospheric river swept into the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
