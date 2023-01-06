ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Storm cells batter Bay Area with lightning strikes, hailstorms and intense downpours

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold, unstable air flowing in the wake of the latest atmospheric river Tuesday spawned lightning strikes, pounding hailstorms and intense downpours across the Bay Area.The wintry maelstrom rolled into the region mid-morning and immediately began creating havoc. San Francisco firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in their vehicle after a tree toppled on it at Fulton and 19th Ave. in the Richmond District.A tree also toppled onto a San Francisco Muni bus near Stockton and Sutter streets and pulled down an overhead wire.Dozens also took to social media to post images and videos and to comment...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'We're not done yet:' Thunderstorms possible in Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - The wet weather isn't over just yet. In the last three days, areas such as the Santa Cruz Mountains have seen 7 inches of rain. And the Bay Area residents should expect more on Tuesday. "There are multiple systems coming through today," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said....
kalw.org

Powerful storms continue to pound Bay Area

The National Weather Service said strong thunder and lightning accompanied heavy downpours of rain that fell upon the Bay Area earlier today, causing more widespread flooding, downed trees and power outages. Thunderstorms are expected to hit the entire Bay Area, stretching from Santa Rosa south to Monterey and San Benito...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4

Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area residents are weathering another round of flooding, toppled trees, and mudslides this week as the latest atmospheric river causes more destruction across the bay. Here are some of the most dramatic images revealing widespread impacts. The National Weather Service warned of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

In pictures: Destruction from storms lashing Bay Area

Felton Grove residents bracing for the next round of storms after destructive flooding. On Monday night, it's the calm before the next storm. Those who spoke with KTVU remember the Felton Grove floods of 1982 and 1998. They say they haven’t experienced anything like this since then, and unfortunately this time, they don’t know if or when the flooding will be over.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Rainy Morning Gives Way to Dry Monday as Next Deluge Sets Up for Tuesday

Most of the Bay Area will get a brief respite from the rain today after a wet and windy Monday morning. You may even get a glimpse of sun Monday afternoon in San Francisco and Oakland, as this ongoing parade of atmospheric river events gives us a break in the rain for most of the day. From Santa Rosa down to San Jose, the rest of Monday looks relatively dry.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

