Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Activists demand firing of Binghamton cop
Following a controversial Binghamton Police Department arrest that occurred on New Year's Day, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST) is holding a news conference today at Binghamton City Hall.
Several Gunshots Reportedly Fired in Binghamton Neighborhood
Binghamton police are investigating gunfire that was heard in a residential neighborhood on the city's North Side. People on the east end of Doubleday Street reported hearing several shots around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Binghamton police detective Captain Cory Minor said there had been no indication that anyone was injured. Binghamton...
Shots fired on Doubleday Street
There was a heavy police presence on Doubleday Street in Binghamton after witnesses say shots were fired.
Binghamton Residents Remember Aliza Spencer on Her Birthday
Students, teachers and others in Binghamton wore purple to honor the memory of Aliza Spencer on what would have been her 13th birthday. Aliza died last spring after she was shot in the chest while walking with her father and brother near their home on the city's East Side. No arrests have been made in connection with the April 21 shooting.
Johnson City man charged with Arson
Police determined that 64-year-old Thomas Taber, a resident of the home, intentionally set the fire and then left.
Trial to begin for man dubbed ‘most notorious slumlord’
The trial will begin tomorrow for the man Mayor Jared Kraham has called Binghamton’s most notorious slumlord.
Binghamton felon sentenced for stealing $3,000 in tools
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Heavy Police Presence on Doubleday Street
There was a heavy police presence on Doubleday Street in the City of Binghamton earlier this afternoon. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 1:45 p.m. Fox 40 crew members on scene spoke with neighbors who say they heard gunshots. Additionally, authorities on scene state they were responding to...
BC Sheriff: Man held woman against her will with gun
The incident was said to have involved a man holding a female against her will, armed with a revolver.
Two charged with stealing car, leading Tioga Co. pursuit
Two are charged with stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit in Tioga County.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny
A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
Windsor man arrested for firing rifle at mobile home
In the early morning hours of January 5th, Broome County Sheriff's deputies responded to Tuscarora Trailer Park in Windsor for reports of a person driving through the park firing a weapon out of their window.
whcuradio.com
Traffic stop in Newfield leads to fugitive of justice arrest
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a fugitive from justice arrest in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a car driving without a front license plate in the Town of Newfield around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but driver pulled into a gas station. 41-year-old Nicole Manwaring, of Elmira, was found in the bathroom. She was taken into custody and issued numerous traffic citations and infractions including operating without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, no seat belt, illegal window tints, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. She was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Manwaring was held in custody as she was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of the state of Pennsylvania.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego woman arrested for assault following stabbing on Fox Street
On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022 at about 11:20 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to a residence on Fox Street for a Domestic Violence Incident. The caller, later identified as Veronica R. Kelly, age 58 of Owego, reported that she had stabbed another individual. Upon arriving...
cortlandvoice.com
Man arrested for DWI after discovered in parked running vehicle
A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) early Sunday morning after he was found “unconscious” in a running vehicle while parked in traffic, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Fisher Avenue...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Homeless Man Arrested, Charged with Public Lewdness
The Johnson City Police Department says a homeless man was arrested after he was observed performing an act of lewdness in public. Matthew Baxter was arrested after he was observed performing the lewd act in the family restroom of a store in Johnson City for 50 minutes before police were notified, according to the department.
NewsChannel 36
Former Elmira man sentenced to 10 years, faces manslaughter charges after shooting death
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A former Elmira man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after the shooting death of another man almost a year ago. According to WENY-TV's media partner “The Star Gazette,” Edward Baugh, 44, was sentenced in Chemung County Court on Friday for the death of Bashawn Williams, 39.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sidney Man Charged After Custody Dispute
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a Sidney man was arrested and charged after a custody dispute in the Town of Hamden. The office says the legal guardian of a child under the age of one year old had permitted parenting time for the biological father to see the child for a specified period of time in Sidney and the man, Tyler Morgan, refused to give the child back to his legal guardian.
Elmira Heights Police investigating card skimmer at gas station
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights Police are investigating a card skimming device that was installed at a gas station in the Village. EHPD received a call about the device on January 7, 2023. Police said it was on a gas pump at the College Ave. Speedway in Elmira Heights. The device is designed […]
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Chief Replaced, No Explanation Given by City
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- The city of Elmira announced Monday afternoon that Anthony Alvernaz is no longer employed by the city's police department. The city has appointed Deputy Chief Kris Thorne to Acting Chief at this time. WENY News reached out to the city manager's office; we were told the...
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0