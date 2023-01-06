ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Near, Far, Wherever You Are: Celine Dion ‘Fans’ Picket Rolling Stone Over ‘Greatest Singers’ List

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOv7r_0k63c5hO00

Fans of Celine Dion gathered outside the offices of Rolling Stone on Friday afternoon to protest the superstar vocalist’s exclusion from our recent list of The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time .

The small but vociferous cadre of Dion devotees sang and shouted and held signs that read “How Can You Forget Celine?”, “The Power of Celine,” “Justice for Celine,” “Celine Is No Longer By Herself,” and “I Drove All Night to Be Here!” Our personal favorite, however, was definitely “Rolling Stone Is Stoned,” which also was a popular chant in-between songs.

The protest appeared to be organized by a group of Dion fans who call themselves the Red Heads, with videos of them preparing posters appearing on the Instagram fan account @celinedionaddicts_official. The group’s founder, Line Basbous, was present and said most of the group traveled from Canada to express themselves “in the name of Celine.”

“Obviously, you made a big mistake forgetting her name on the big list you published last week,” Basbous told Rolling Stone ’s Ilana Woldenberg. “We wanted to make sure that you understand that you missed the best singer in the world.”

“She should be the first name on your list,” she added.

Also featured in those videos was the French Canadian broadcaster Julie Snyder, who appeared outside our offices as well, holding a microphone for her own television show and attempting to turn the interview on RS reporters. (With that in mind, it wasn’t exactly clear the extent to which this whole thing was an organized stunt.)

“She’s won Oscar, Grammy, American Music Awards,” Snyder said, along with mentioning some of Dion’s famous performances, like at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and at the Tribute to Heroes following the Sept. 11 attacks. “You forgot her! You’re stoned guys, it’s OK!”

Woldenberg also asked Snyder about the choice to stage this protest on Jan. 6. (As it happened, there was another protest across the street from the RS offices at the New York Public Library, calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland to indict those involved with the Jan. 6 insurrection).

“Yeah, it’s very important, the other protest, we believe in the other protest,” Snyder said. “But we think also we can protest with our heart and our song and that the song can help people to get better … But you work for the music industry, even if it’s a sad day today for you guys.”

Another protester entered the building and asked to speak to RS ‘s Editor in Chief Noah Shachtman in an attempt to give him a DVD of Celine’s greatest moments.

As for what the protesters hoped they would achieve, Snyder was frank: “We hope that Rolling Stone will admit they made a mistake.”

The in-person protest came after a week of grumbling from Dion stans after the list went up on Jan. 1. In this publication’s defense, however, we are nothing if not consistent: Dion didn’t appear on our initial 2018 list of the 100 Greatest Singers — though, the mononymous Sixties crooner Dion did (and he made the cut the second time around, at Number 154 ).

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Lynette Hardaway, Diamond of MAGA-Duo ‘Diamond and Silk,’ Dies

Lynette Hardaway, also known as Diamond of the political duo “Diamond and Silk,” has died. Her death was confirmed on Diamond and Silk’s official Facebook page on Monday night. “The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity,” the post read, which was accompanied by a photo of Hardaway. The post also linked to to a Christian crowdfunding site where contributions will be received by Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson, who is also known as “Silk.” The cause of Hardaway...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Rolling Stone

Surprise! Belle and Sebastian Are Back

The last three years have been pretty rough for the world, but there’s no denying that it’s been a good time to be a Belle and Sebastian fan. In late 2020, with touring sidelined, they released an excellent live album to remind us what a dynamic concert act they’ve become; last spring, they re-emerged with A Bit of Previous, their first studio LP in seven years. Now, the Scottish indie-pop heroes are topping that with Late Developers — an all-new, even better album from the same sessions that they’re releasing as a winter surprise later this week on Jan....
Rolling Stone

The Messy 2023 Golden Globes Failed to Justify Its Existence

If the Golden Globes airs on a weeknight and no one watches it, does it still matter? That was the question posed when the Oscars’ boozy cousin returned to television on Tuesday evening after a one-year absence. The awards show, a cash cow for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — a strange band of international journalists from obscure publications with loose ethics who love asking celebrities for autographs and pictures at press junkets to the puzzlement of nearly everyone else — was booted from the airwaves last year, and only announced its awards via Twitter, in rather embarrassing fashion, following a series...
CALIFORNIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Celine Dion Fans Protested Outside Rolling Stone's Offices After She Was Excluded From The "Greatest Singers Of All Time" List

A group of Celine Dion fans protested outside Rolling Stone's office in New York on Friday after the publication excluded her from its "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list. Rolling Stone's list, which sparked outrage online after it was published on New Year's Day, included singers Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift, Rosalía, Ozzy Osbourne, and Beyoncé, but excluded artists such as Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Cher, Nat King Cole, and Judy Garland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
DoYouRemember?

Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children

Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

100K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy