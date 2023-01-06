Florida House Sets Mid-January Meetings

TFP File Photo

The Florida House has scheduled three days of committee meetings in mid-January, including a full slate of budget panels.

The meetings will be held from Jan. 17 through Jan. 19, according to a tentative schedule posted on the House website.

Appropriations subcommittees will be scattered over the three days, with the budget-writing full Appropriations Committee and the tax-writing Ways & Means Committee scheduled to meet on Jan. 19.

The Senate earlier posted a tentative schedule showing it plans to hold committee meetings on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18.

Lawmakers are preparing for the annual legislative session, which will start on March 7. They held an initial round of committee meetings this week.

