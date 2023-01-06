ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida House Sets Mid-January Meetings

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jviEi_0k63bykx00 TFP File Photo

The Florida House has scheduled three days of committee meetings in mid-January, including a full slate of budget panels.

The meetings will be held from Jan. 17 through Jan. 19, according to a tentative schedule posted on the House website.

Appropriations subcommittees will be scattered over the three days, with the budget-writing full Appropriations Committee and the tax-writing Ways & Means Committee scheduled to meet on Jan. 19.

In the news: Pasco County Public Schools Go With The Appellate Court Flow On Bathroom Policy

The Senate earlier posted a tentative schedule showing it plans to hold committee meetings on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18.

Lawmakers are preparing for the annual legislative session, which will start on March 7. They held an initial round of committee meetings this week.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida GOP Rakes In $10.27 Million

The Republican Party of Florida collected about $10.27 million from Nov. 4 through Dec. 31, including $1 million in contributions from the state’s two largest electric utilities, according to a newly filed finance report. The contributions ranged from the closing days of the 2022 election
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
151K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy