Dutch Bros. coffee makes big donation to Tri-Cities nonprofit helping people

Dutch Bros coffee raised $18,550 from a single fundraiser to help Columbia Industries in Kennewick support clients with disabilities or barriers to success in work and life.

The owners of Dutch Bros drive-thrus in the Tri-Cities, Wash., area donated $1 for every drink sold on Dec. 16 and the Dutch Bros Foundation matched the donation.

“Not only do the funds raised by Dutch Bros help fund our mission services, but the awareness created during the Day of Giving is sure to connect community members in need to our services,” said Michael Novakovich, president of Columbia Industries.

The nonprofit provides a center for social connection and life-long education for its clients, food service training through its Opportunity Kitchen program, and other employment and job placement services.