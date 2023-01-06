ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cage The Elephant singer Matthew Schultz busted for guns in NYC

By Craig McCarthy, Joe Marino
New York Post
 4 days ago

The singer of the Grammy-winning band Cage The Elephant was busted in a Lower Manhattan hotel with two loaded firearms on Thursday night, police said.

Matthew Schultz, 39, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm after cops found the guns in his room at the Bowery Hotel, cops said.

The rocker — whose band is known for the 2015 album “Tell Me I’m Pretty” — was caught after a worker saw him pull a gun from his pocket “in a public part” of the hotel, prosecutors said at Schultz’s arraignment Friday night.

He appeared to be intoxicated at the time, prosecutors added.

Matthew Shultz, 39, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.
William Farrington

Two guns were later recovered from a bag in his hotel room, along with 11 Polaroid photos of the guns including some that depicted “a hand holding, pointing of the firearm,” prosecutors said.

Additionally, six handwritten notes were found, “one of which states in substance: ‘I will protect myself if I am attacked,’” according to prosecutors.

A judge set Schultz’s bail at $10,000 cash, which he posted Friday night.

Schultz’s attorney, Sam Talkin, told the judge that the guns were purchased legally and registered, but not in New York.

The rocker is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 22.

Comments / 2

Roo Roo
3d ago

2nd amendment, right to bear arms. Guns weren't used in a crime. Case closed! Sue the city if they try to SUPERCEDE, wait for it.... THE CONSTITUTION!!! The city's 'law' has NO LAWFUL BEARING!! 💯💯💯

Reply
2
 

