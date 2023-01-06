You could win free pizza for a year from this Fort Worth restaurant if TCU football wins

Toppers Pizza restaurants in Fort Worth are giving TCU football fans a shot at winning free pies for a year.

Of course, the Horned Frogs have to win their matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in order for the promotion to kick in.

This is the TCU Horned Frogs’ first trip to the national title game since the College Football Playoff era began in 2014.

You’d have to go way, way back for the last time TCU won a national collegiate football title. The year was 1938, when Seabiscuit bested War Admiral at Pimlico and Superman first appeared in Action Comics No. 1 .

It has been a special season for TCU — from Max Duggan’s meteoric stardom to the thrilling humbling of the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl .

This promotion can only make a TCU victory even that much better.

Here’s how to enter

You have to place an order worth at least $10 through the Toppers Pizza app to either Fort Worth location of the restaurant before the 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

The two Toppers locations are 5329 Sycamore School Rd., Suite 109, and 2901 W. Berry St.

“We are always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our fans, and there’s no better time to rally the Fort Worth community than to cheer on the TCU Frogs to beat the Dawgs in this epic showdown,” said Jim McGregor, franchisee and owner of Toppers Pizza in Fort Worth.