Los Angeles, CA

Here's A List Of The Best Things To Do In SoCal This Weekend (Jan. 6-8)

By ronniehiii
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
Photo: E+

According to LAist , here's a list of the best things to do in SoCal this weekend (Jan. 6-8):

  • The Smell’s 25th Anniversary 247 S. Main St., Los Angeles
  • Ercole S'ul Termodonte by Vivaldi 131 S. Ave. 57, Highland Park
  • The Last Improv Show w/ Rainn Wilson, Mary Holland, Dan Black + More 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
  • Pasadena Bead & Design Show 168 South Los Robles Ave., Pasadena
  • Reptile Super Show at the Fairplex, Expo Hall #4 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona
  • 10th Anniversary of Monday Monday Celebration at Hotel Cafe 1623 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood
  • BYOB (Baby, Boob, Buggy, Bottle): A Comedy Show for Parents at The Crow at Bergamot Station Arts Center 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica
  • AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! Featuring Jonas Brothers, Em Beihold, Pitbull & Saweetie at Banc of California Stadium 3939 S. Figueroa St., Exposition Park
  • Golden Globes Non-English Language Film Nominees Symposium at Aero Theatre 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
  • Afro Bowie: An Immersive David Bowie Experience at Teragram Ballroom 1234 West 7th St., downtown L.A.
  • Set Sail with Ruben Östlund: An American Cinematheque Retrospective at Los Feliz 3 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz
  • 2023 Oshogatsu Family Festival: Year of the Rabbit at Japanese American National Museum 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo

Get more details here!

