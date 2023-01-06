Here's A List Of The Best Things To Do In SoCal This Weekend (Jan. 6-8)
According to LAist , here's a list of the best things to do in SoCal this weekend (Jan. 6-8):
- The Smell’s 25th Anniversary 247 S. Main St., Los Angeles
- Ercole S'ul Termodonte by Vivaldi 131 S. Ave. 57, Highland Park
- The Last Improv Show w/ Rainn Wilson, Mary Holland, Dan Black + More 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
- Pasadena Bead & Design Show 168 South Los Robles Ave., Pasadena
- Reptile Super Show at the Fairplex, Expo Hall #4 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona
- 10th Anniversary of Monday Monday Celebration at Hotel Cafe 1623 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood
- BYOB (Baby, Boob, Buggy, Bottle): A Comedy Show for Parents at The Crow at Bergamot Station Arts Center 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica
- AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! Featuring Jonas Brothers, Em Beihold, Pitbull & Saweetie at Banc of California Stadium 3939 S. Figueroa St., Exposition Park
- Golden Globes Non-English Language Film Nominees Symposium at Aero Theatre 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
- Afro Bowie: An Immersive David Bowie Experience at Teragram Ballroom 1234 West 7th St., downtown L.A.
- Set Sail with Ruben Östlund: An American Cinematheque Retrospective at Los Feliz 3 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz
- 2023 Oshogatsu Family Festival: Year of the Rabbit at Japanese American National Museum 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo
Comments / 0