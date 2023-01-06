ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KOLR10 News

On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Hawley announced

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two years to the day since U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the U.S. Capitol, a Marine veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 announced Friday that he’ll try to unseat Hawley in 2024. Lucas Kunce, 40, served 13 years in the Marines. A video released […]
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
NBC News

House Republican files articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas

In the first week of the new GOP-led House, a Texas Republican has filed articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Rep. Pat Fallon, in a document filed Monday night, accused Mayorkas of "high crimes and misdemeanors" in his role as Homeland Security chief. The articles have since been referred to the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
Missouri Independent

With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution

A handful of proposals to raise the state’s minimum wage have been submitted to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office to potentially put the issue on the 2024 ballot.  Other proposals would guarantee paid sick leave for Missouri’s workers or establish ranked-choice voting. And rumblings of a possible constitutional amendment that would roll back Missouri’s […] The post With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NBC News

Eyes on 2024: Georgia on Trump’s mind

A Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies’ attempts to overturn the 2020 election has completed its work, per a judge’s ruling on Monday. While it’s not clear if the grand jury’s findings will be made public, Trump took to his social media platform on Monday to defend himself.
NBC News

Biden moves to the middle on the border, immigration and infrastructure

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... President Biden, in Mexico City, holds a bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and then attends a dinner with him and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. ... Newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces challenging vote on rules package. ... Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., apologizes to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., over heated confrontation during chaotic speaker votes. ... And the gold-standard polls got it right in 2022, while the others did not.
NBC News

Eyes on 2024: McDaniel’s RNC bid hits speed bumps

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel kicked off her re-election bid last year with a show of force — a list of endorsements from more than 100 of the 168 members, well above the number she needs to secure another term leading the party. But it hasn’t been smooth...
NBC News

Pro-Trump Republican who lost Wash. House seat will run again

Washington Republican Joe Kent is running for Congress again, he announced Wednesday, just months after the conservative military veteran lost a GOP-leaning seat to now-Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. In a statement, Kent referred to himself as a "fighter for our conservative values" and criticized the new congresswoman as too...
NBC News

Second batch of classified documents found by Biden aides at new location

Aides to President Biden have discovered at least one additional batch of classified documents in a location different from the office he used after leaving the Obama White House, NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian reports. The classification level, number and precise location of the additional documents are currently unclear.Jan. 11, 2023.
NBC News

NBC News

