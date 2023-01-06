Read full article on original website
Related
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Hawley Mocked on Jan. 6 Anniversary as Veteran Announces Bid to Oust Him
"Missourians deserve a U.S. Senator who's willing to stand and fight," the candidate said after video showed Hawley running from the mob.
On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Hawley announced
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two years to the day since U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the U.S. Capitol, a Marine veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 announced Friday that he’ll try to unseat Hawley in 2024. Lucas Kunce, 40, served 13 years in the Marines. A video released […]
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Donald Trump Indictment Threat Grows Closer
The special grand jury in Fulton County was dissolved on Monday, handing over a report to the DA and bringing her one step closer to bringing charges.
House Republican files articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas
In the first week of the new GOP-led House, a Texas Republican has filed articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Rep. Pat Fallon, in a document filed Monday night, accused Mayorkas of "high crimes and misdemeanors" in his role as Homeland Security chief. The articles have since been referred to the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
Josh Hawley's 'Prominent' Jan. 6 Role, 'Lies' Blasted by Home State Papers
Hawley was a prominent member of the GOP "Sedition Caucus" who called into doubt the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Trump and other potential 2024 candidates make overtures to Iowa Republicans
Potential 2024 presidential contenders made overtures to Iowa Republicans on Monday, a sign they're beginning to ramp up their activity in the state holding the first Republican presidential nominating contest. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former President Donald Trump (who has already declared...
With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution
A handful of proposals to raise the state’s minimum wage have been submitted to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office to potentially put the issue on the 2024 ballot. Other proposals would guarantee paid sick leave for Missouri’s workers or establish ranked-choice voting. And rumblings of a possible constitutional amendment that would roll back Missouri’s […] The post With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NBC News
Eyes on 2024: Georgia on Trump’s mind
A Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies’ attempts to overturn the 2020 election has completed its work, per a judge’s ruling on Monday. While it’s not clear if the grand jury’s findings will be made public, Trump took to his social media platform on Monday to defend himself.
NBC News
Biden moves to the middle on the border, immigration and infrastructure
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... President Biden, in Mexico City, holds a bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and then attends a dinner with him and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. ... Newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces challenging vote on rules package. ... Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., apologizes to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., over heated confrontation during chaotic speaker votes. ... And the gold-standard polls got it right in 2022, while the others did not.
Grand jury in Georgia Trump election probe completes final report, judge says
The Georgia grand jury conducting a criminal investigation into whether there were any “coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections” in the state by former President Donald Trump and his allies has completed its work, a judge said in a ruling issued Monday. The...
Eyes on 2024: McDaniel’s RNC bid hits speed bumps
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel kicked off her re-election bid last year with a show of force — a list of endorsements from more than 100 of the 168 members, well above the number she needs to secure another term leading the party. But it hasn’t been smooth...
Cubans weigh options on migration to U.S. after new Biden border rules
HAVANA — Cubans frantic to escape economic crisis at home weighed up options this week on how to move to the United States after the Biden administration rolled out a new set of rules at the U.S.-Mexico border that dramatically change the landscape for the island´s would-be migrants.
Pro-Trump Republican who lost Wash. House seat will run again
Washington Republican Joe Kent is running for Congress again, he announced Wednesday, just months after the conservative military veteran lost a GOP-leaning seat to now-Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. In a statement, Kent referred to himself as a "fighter for our conservative values" and criticized the new congresswoman as too...
Second batch of classified documents found by Biden aides at new location
Aides to President Biden have discovered at least one additional batch of classified documents in a location different from the office he used after leaving the Obama White House, NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian reports. The classification level, number and precise location of the additional documents are currently unclear.Jan. 11, 2023.
DOJ appeals ruling that the federal government is liable for the Sutherland Springs mass shooting
The Department of Justice has appealed a verdict that found the government liable for the 2017 shooting at a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church and awarded the victims' families $230 million, a move critics said could hand a victory to the gun lobby and undermine gun safety laws. In its appeal...
NBC News
573K+
Followers
65K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2