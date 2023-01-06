ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

Here's a look at 19 preschools in the Lake Travis-Westlake area

Schools are categorized by the following: traditional, religion-based, montessori or multipurpose. (Courtesy Canyon Creek Preschool) There are numerous preschools in Lakeway, Bee Cave, Spicewood, Steiner Ranch and Westlake that offer a variety of specialized instruction and programs. This guide includes information on tuition and enrollment. This list is noncomprehensive. 1....
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin-based Chi'lantro adding San Marcos location to roster in 2023

Austin-based Chi'lantro will expand into San Marcos in 2023. (Courtesy Chi'lantro) A new location of Chi'lantro, an Austin-based Korean barbecue-inspired restaurant, is set to open in San Marcos sometime in 2023, though neither a date nor location is confirmed. The chain was founded in 2010 and now has locations throughout the Austin metro and Houston in food trucks and brick-and-mortar stores.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Second Bar + Kitchen closes at Domain Northside; bar AKB opening in late January

The Archer Hotel is located inside Domain Northside. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The Archer Hotel’s Second Bar + Kitchen in Domain Northside closed Dec. 31. Located at 3121 Palm Way, Austin, the restaurant was open for six years. Following the closure, the hotel will open hotel bar AKB in late January. AKB features a central bar and communal tables under Executive Chef Kendal Duque and Chef de Cuisine Mario Medina.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Mindfulness Center opens location in South Austin

The mental health counselors at the Austin Mindfulness Center provide in-person and telehealth appointments for anxiety, stress, depression, relationship issues, trauma and more. (Courtesy Austin Mindfulness Center) Austin Mindfulness Center opened a second location at 4425 S. Mopac Expressway, Austin. The first location is at 9501 N. Capital of Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New indoor play area now open in Lakeway

Pikopye’s Town lake-themed playhouse center opened a second location in Lakeway in mid-December. (Courtesy Leah Reed/Pikopye’s Town) Children’s indoor play area Pikopye’s Town opened in mid-December at 1607 N. RM 620, Lakeway. The center, Pikopye’s Town by the Lake, features a themed play area with eight...
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

With limited water infrastructure, Leander prioritizes commercial development

The city of Cedar Park will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority's water treatment plant. (Community Impact staff) The first episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast in 2023 tackles how suburbs like Leander and Cedar Park are strategizing how to develop their remaining land with limited water resources available. Plus, reporter Hannah Norton discusses how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality and morbidity. Community Impact reporters Zacharia Washington and Hannah Norton weigh in.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Coffee shop, indoor playground to open in Georgetown

The Family Barn will offer coffee among other beverages and snacks in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Family Barn, a coffee shop and playground, is set to open Jan. 16 at 1231 Leander Road, Georgetown. The coffee shop and playground, owned by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, serves as a gathering place for both children and their parents. While kids enjoy the indoor playground, parents can enjoy a beverage or snack, including fresh smoothies, coffee, desserts and grilled sandwiches. 737-328-1344. www.facebook.com/familyplaybarn.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

