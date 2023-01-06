Read full article on original website
WGAL
Fire completely destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County
STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
local21news.com
Fire at Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County causes millions in damage
STRASBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in Lancaster County spent hours on Tuesday battling a blaze at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg. Officials said the fire started around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, on the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road. Initial reports say the fire started in the roof area.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
abc27.com
WellSpan Health announces relocation of orthopedic services in Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced plans to expand the WellSpan Health and Surgery Center in Hanover and relocate its orthopedics practice in the area. According to WellSpan Health, the expansion of the WellSpan Health and Surgery Center will create space to relocate the WellSpan Orthopedics practice at Blooming Grove Road onto the campus. The new location will include improved scanning capabilities and modern x-ray services, WellSpan said.
How to celebrate National Milk Day in Central Pa
Jan. 11 brings us National Milk Day, and while many households across Pennsylvania get their dairy products solely from grocery stores, it may be time to visit a local dairy farm. Just in case you didn't know where to start, we've compiled a list of places to visit in Central...
Berks County company to close after 56 years, and will lay off more than 100 people
After more than five decades in business, a Berks County company is going out of business. C.H. Briggs, a wholesale distributor of interior specialty building materials for more than 55 years, announced last week that it will be winding down operations. The company said its decision to close was made...
Lancaster County health care facility closed for water damage
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Union Community Care’s New Holland Health Center is temporarily closed due to “significant water damage,” the company said on Friday. The New Holland Health Center, a location leased by WellSpan Health, suffered water damage due to a sprinkler and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning malfunction on Dec. 26, Union Community […]
Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
Air Quality Alert: Code Orange Action Day issued across Central Pa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday, Jan. 11. The alert warns of fine particulate matter in the air across the Central Pa. area, including Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. Light winds associated with an area of high...
Santander Bank to close 4 branches in central Pa.
Santander Bank is closing four branches in the region – one in Cumberland County, one in York County and two in Lancaster County. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a provided statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”
abc27.com
LifePath Christian Ministries opens new thrift store in Red Lion
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new place to save money amid high inflation opening in York County today. LifePath Christian Ministries opened its newest thrift store on Lombard Road in Red Lion. Sales of donated furniture, home goods, and clothing will go towards raising money to provide shelter...
WGAL
Crash clears on I-283 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that caused delays on I-283 in Dauphin County Tuesday morning has cleared. There were delays in the southbound lanes of I-283 between Exit 2 PA-441 Lindle Road and Exits 1A, 1B, Harrisburg East Interchange I-76 Exit 247. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
Former PennDOT employee arrested for driver's license fraud
Lancaster, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. Angelo Carrion, 66, while employed by PennDOT as a driver's license examiner assistant, allegedly solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge tests. Carrion's actions allowed the customers to receive learner's permits and, subsequently, driver's licenses, according to a criminal complaint filed by Troop J's Vehicle Fraud Investigations...
wdiy.org
Chester County Hospital Closures Create Health Care ‘Desert,’ Longer Ambulance Rides
Hospital closures in Chester County have created a health care desert, which has led to dangerously long ambulance rides to overcrowded emergency rooms. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper rode with first responders and their patients inside their ambulances during lengthy trips to one of the last few hospitals standing. Read the...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Kamps acquires one of the largest single site pallet operations in the nation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Kamps Inc., one of the nation’s leading pallet organizations, has acquired the business of John Rock Inc., a multi-entity organization based in Coatesville, Pa., that is considered to be one of the one of the largest single-site pallet manufacturers in the country. Specializing in...
abc27.com
Harrisburg-based veterinary care facility officially opened
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Blue Mountain Veterinary Care officially opened its new facility on Dec. 21 at the Forrest Hill Commons in Harrisburg. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care, owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, is a private-locally owned animal hospital and clinic. According to Dr. Nelson, she has worked for other veterinary care facilities in the past – accruing over ten years of experience. However, owning her own practice was very important to her, so she could guarantee the best quality care for pet patients, and pet owners.
lebtown.com
Cleona Borough & Lebanon County seek public input on Route 422 improvements
Do you have thoughts on how Route 422 could be improved in the Cleona Borough area?. The Lebanon County Metropolitan Planning Organization is helping Cleona Borough perform a “Complete Streets Feasibility Study” to better understand needs in the area. Planners are seeking members of the public to provide input at a public meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Cleona Borough Hall.
Central Pa. community set to become national leader in lifesaving care that saved Damar Hamlin
People in Cumberland County stricken with sudden cardiac arrest will soon be much more likely to benefit from the fast, expert help that saved the life of Damar Hamlin. After a year of effort, Cumberland is on the verge of becoming just the second community in the U.S. to roll out new lifesaving devices and a corps of volunteers trained to respond to cardiac arrest, which nearly took Hamlin’s life in front of a Monday Night Football audience.
Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
Coroner called to scene of ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County: reports
The Lancaster County coroner was called to a police scene in West Hempfield Township early Sunday, according to a report from WGAL. Emergency dispatchers said officials were called to the area of the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville before 4 a.m. The Lancaster County coroner confirmed one unidentified man was dead at the complex. The deputy coroner told CBS21 that the death was suspicious.
