Bee Cave, TX

Community Impact Austin

New indoor play area now open in Lakeway

Pikopye’s Town lake-themed playhouse center opened a second location in Lakeway in mid-December. (Courtesy Leah Reed/Pikopye’s Town) Children’s indoor play area Pikopye’s Town opened in mid-December at 1607 N. RM 620, Lakeway. The center, Pikopye’s Town by the Lake, features a themed play area with eight...
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Coffee shop, indoor playground to open in Georgetown

The Family Barn will offer coffee among other beverages and snacks in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Family Barn, a coffee shop and playground, is set to open Jan. 16 at 1231 Leander Road, Georgetown. The coffee shop and playground, owned by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, serves as a gathering place for both children and their parents. While kids enjoy the indoor playground, parents can enjoy a beverage or snack, including fresh smoothies, coffee, desserts and grilled sandwiches. 737-328-1344. www.facebook.com/familyplaybarn.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

EcoClean opening in Belterra shopping center

EcoClean, a dry cleaning service, will open in Belterra between T-Mobile and GNC. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) EcoClean will open Jan. 15 at 165 Hargraves Drive, Austin, within Belterra. EcoClean has been operating in Austin since 1996 and provides nontoxic dry cleaning services. Unique to other dry cleaners, EcoClean uses a...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

St. Elmo Brewing Co. to open a second location in 2023

St. Elmo Brewing Company is locally owned and operated by Bryan Winslow. (Courtesy St. Elmo Brewing) South Austin’s St. Elmo Brewing Company is opening a second location in Northeast Austin in 2023. Like the first location, which opened in 2016, the new space will have a “neighborhood feel” with an indoor tap room and outdoor beer garden. The menu will feature 15-20 on-tap beers, Texas wines and ciders, and two or three on-site food trucks. St. Elmo Brewing Company is locally owned by Bryan Winslow. 737-300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin-based Chi'lantro adding San Marcos location to roster in 2023

Austin-based Chi'lantro will expand into San Marcos in 2023. (Courtesy Chi'lantro) A new location of Chi'lantro, an Austin-based Korean barbecue-inspired restaurant, is set to open in San Marcos sometime in 2023, though neither a date nor location is confirmed. The chain was founded in 2010 and now has locations throughout the Austin metro and Houston in food trucks and brick-and-mortar stores.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Immersive indoor cycling studio now open in Bee Cave

Sara and Ali Golshani are the owners of Cyced, a new cycling studio that opened Jan. 1 in Bee Cave (Courtesy Sara and Ali Golshani) Indoor cycling studio Cyced opened Jan. 1 at 15500 Hwy. 71, Ste. 140, Bee Cave. Owners Sara and Ali Golshani are dentists who own a practice called Serene Hills Dentistry in Lakeway and decided to open an indoor cycling studio during the pandemic, Sara Golshani said.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
