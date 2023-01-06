St. Elmo Brewing Company is locally owned and operated by Bryan Winslow. (Courtesy St. Elmo Brewing) South Austin’s St. Elmo Brewing Company is opening a second location in Northeast Austin in 2023. Like the first location, which opened in 2016, the new space will have a “neighborhood feel” with an indoor tap room and outdoor beer garden. The menu will feature 15-20 on-tap beers, Texas wines and ciders, and two or three on-site food trucks. St. Elmo Brewing Company is locally owned by Bryan Winslow. 737-300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO