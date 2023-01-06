Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JNL Barbecue opens brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Austin
JNL Barbecue traded its food truck for a new east-side spot. (Courtesy JNL) After three years, JNL Barbecue traded its food truck for a brick-and-mortar location. The restaurant had its soft opening at 2027 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, on Dec. 2. The location is open Thursdays through Sundays from...
New indoor play area now open in Lakeway
Pikopye’s Town lake-themed playhouse center opened a second location in Lakeway in mid-December. (Courtesy Leah Reed/Pikopye’s Town) Children’s indoor play area Pikopye’s Town opened in mid-December at 1607 N. RM 620, Lakeway. The center, Pikopye’s Town by the Lake, features a themed play area with eight...
Coffee shop, indoor playground to open in Georgetown
The Family Barn will offer coffee among other beverages and snacks in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Family Barn, a coffee shop and playground, is set to open Jan. 16 at 1231 Leander Road, Georgetown. The coffee shop and playground, owned by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, serves as a gathering place for both children and their parents. While kids enjoy the indoor playground, parents can enjoy a beverage or snack, including fresh smoothies, coffee, desserts and grilled sandwiches. 737-328-1344. www.facebook.com/familyplaybarn.
St. David’s Women’s Center expansion set for completion in second half of 2023
St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas is undergoing renovations and expansions to meet the growing needs of Central Texas. (Amy Denney/Community Impact) The St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center on Parmer Lane and MoPac is undergoing expansion as a part of a $121 million renovation.
EcoClean opening in Belterra shopping center
EcoClean, a dry cleaning service, will open in Belterra between T-Mobile and GNC. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) EcoClean will open Jan. 15 at 165 Hargraves Drive, Austin, within Belterra. EcoClean has been operating in Austin since 1996 and provides nontoxic dry cleaning services. Unique to other dry cleaners, EcoClean uses a...
St. Elmo Brewing Co. to open a second location in 2023
St. Elmo Brewing Company is locally owned and operated by Bryan Winslow. (Courtesy St. Elmo Brewing) South Austin’s St. Elmo Brewing Company is opening a second location in Northeast Austin in 2023. Like the first location, which opened in 2016, the new space will have a “neighborhood feel” with an indoor tap room and outdoor beer garden. The menu will feature 15-20 on-tap beers, Texas wines and ciders, and two or three on-site food trucks. St. Elmo Brewing Company is locally owned by Bryan Winslow. 737-300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com.
Cosmos clothing store at Arbor Walk to close by end of March
The owner, Abdullah Maraclu, will transfer all merchandise left at the end of the lease in March to his other stores in Round Rock and Lakeline Mall. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Cosmos, a clothing store at 10515 N. Mopac, Ste. A130, Austin, carrying women’s attire and accessories, will close at the...
South Austin food truck Song La to reopen this month
Song La food truck is located in Thicket Food Park, 7800 S. First St., Austin. (Courtesy Shirley Yang) Song La, an authentic Taiwanese street food truck and catering service in South Austin, is set to reopen Jan. 14 in Thicket Food Park. Owner and chef Shirley Yang said the food...
Willie's Grill & Icehouse to open Pflugerville restaurant Jan. 23
Willie's Pflugerville will feature an outdoor seating area with games and TVs. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Texas-based Willie's Grill & Icehouse will open a new location at 19200 Colorado Sand Drive, Pflugerville, on Jan. 23. The menu at Willie's will feature a selection of beers along with comfort foods, including burgers, catfish, shrimp and chicken tenders.
Mochinut announces closure of San Marcos shop
Mochinut at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 102B, announced its closure Jan. 5. (Courtesy Mochinut) Mochinut announced the closure of its San Marcos shop, located at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 102B, on Jan. 5 via social media. "We have made the difficult decision to close down our Mochinut San...
Austin-based Chi'lantro adding San Marcos location to roster in 2023
Austin-based Chi'lantro will expand into San Marcos in 2023. (Courtesy Chi'lantro) A new location of Chi'lantro, an Austin-based Korean barbecue-inspired restaurant, is set to open in San Marcos sometime in 2023, though neither a date nor location is confirmed. The chain was founded in 2010 and now has locations throughout the Austin metro and Houston in food trucks and brick-and-mortar stores.
Any Lab Test Now to open Georgetown location
In February, Any Lab Test Now will open a Georgetown location at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 182. (Courtesy Any Lab Test Now) Any Lab Test Now will open a new Georgetown location in February at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 182. Owned by Sean and Sarah Toney, the full-service...
Plans for South Congress coffee and cocktail yard, Windsor Park multifamily move forward
A new art yard and coffee and cocktail lounge could be coming to South Congress Avenue. (Courtesy city of Austin) Planning Commission members signed off on several project plans across Austin Jan. 10, including a new cocktail lounge and art yard off South Congress Avenue and a 34-unit apartment complex in Windsor Park.
30-plus projects challenging mobility, changing profile of downtown Austin
The area around the Rainey Street Historic District will continue to see new high-rise additions. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) High-rise development in downtown Austin continues to move at a rapid pace as millions more square feet of space are in line to be added in the changing city center in the coming years.
Hill Country Pediatrics merges with Texas Children's Pediatrics
Texas Children's Pediatrics, which is part of the Texas Children’s Hospital, merged with Hill Country Pediatrics in mid-December to provide more services to the Greater Austin area. (Courtesy Texas Children’s Hospital) Texas Children’s Pediatrics, which operates 18 pediatric practices in the Greater Austin area, announced that it joined...
Check out 4 local businesses coming soon to New Braunfels
Nathan Alderety is the owner of Comal River Tattoo. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Several new businesses will be opening soon in New Braunfels, including a tattoo shop located downtown, an intensive outpatient program and a Pickleball Club. 1. Comal River Tattoo. Chain of Strength Tattoo Co., formerly located in Universal City,...
Kyle approves permits for construction of Valvoline facility and a new day care
The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission meets at City Hall, 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved two conditional-use permits Jan. 10 for the construction of two new businesses in Kyle. The first permit was issued for the construction of a day...
Multifamily housing ramps up in Round Rock to meet population growth
The Depot, located at the corner of McNeil Road and Burnet Street, is one of several multifamily housing projects underway in Round Rock. When complete, it will bring an additional 80 units to the downtown area. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The city of Round Rock may have over 90,000 new residents...
Octapharma Plasma set to open location in Southwest Austin
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends donors only donate twice within a seven-day period, with at least two days between donations. (Courtesy Octapharma Plasma) Octapharma Plasma is set to open a new location this summer at 500 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste. 438A, Austin. Octapharma Plasma offers various promotions...
Immersive indoor cycling studio now open in Bee Cave
Sara and Ali Golshani are the owners of Cyced, a new cycling studio that opened Jan. 1 in Bee Cave (Courtesy Sara and Ali Golshani) Indoor cycling studio Cyced opened Jan. 1 at 15500 Hwy. 71, Ste. 140, Bee Cave. Owners Sara and Ali Golshani are dentists who own a practice called Serene Hills Dentistry in Lakeway and decided to open an indoor cycling studio during the pandemic, Sara Golshani said.
