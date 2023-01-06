ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPMI

Recall: Infant sleepers connected to at least 100 deaths

Fisher-Price has reannounced its recall of 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after about seventy more deaths have been reported since their initial recall. Over 30 deaths had been reported when the original recall was announced in 2009 after babies rolled from their backs to their stomachs or side while unrestrained.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Report: FAA system failure could ground flights across the US

The failure of an FAA computer system could delay or ground flights nationwide Wednesday, according to Reuters. The affected system, called the Notice to Air Missions or NOTAM, sends flight hazards and real-time flight or airport restrictions to pilots. “THE FAA is experiencing an outage that is impacting the update...

