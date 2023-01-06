ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland, MI

Janice
4d ago

make it a crazy house again. perfect for the nuts we have nowadays. we didn't have as many back in the day. but WE do now

fox2detroit.com

Detroit artist fights to save house project from Land Bank

After a difficult childhood on Detroit's east side, a local artist is teaching and mentoring and helping in his neighborhood - but now, he needs a little help himself. He wants to transform his childhood home into a community center but he's running into some road blocks.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hamtramck City Council keeps religious animal sacrifice as both sides sound off

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Should the City of Hamtramck allow residents to sacrifice animals for religious purposes? According to the US Constitution - yes. One activist called Tuesday night's City Council meeting where an ordinance regarding religious animal sacrifice was to be voted on, "one big waste of time." The city attorney went to the council and said they can't approve the measure because of constitutional stipulations regarding religious liberties. Essentially, it was scrapped.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
CBS Detroit

Shelby Township police investigate "destruction of property" at Utica Cemetery

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Shelby Township say they are looking into the destruction of property reported at Utica Cemetery.Police say two incidents happened at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.Authorities did not immediately release details on the destruction.Anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles at the cemetery is asked to call Detective Gibbs at 586-731-2121 ext. 367 or email tgibbs@shelbytwp.org.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hamtramck considers allowing at-home religious animal sacrifices

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Hamtramck City Council is weighing an animal ordinance revision that would allow at-home animal sacrifices for religious purposes. Slaughtering an animal is often practiced by members of Islam when celebrating Eid al-Adha. The meat is typically eaten after the ritual. Right now, it is...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
US 103.1

Abandoned Truck Stop: All Alone in Monroe County, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's curious why a truck stop along a busy highway would close down, sit and rot. There's plenty of trucks, cars, and hungry people that go by every day looking for a place to pull over. But, for reasons unknown to us, this place did just that, whether it was for lack of money, not enough customers to sustain, health issues, dangerous conditions...who knows what.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

15-year-old charged after murder at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another 15-year-old at Hawthorn Suites in Detroit on Dec. 31, 2022. Police said the victim was shot in the chest at the hotel at 5777 Southfield Fwy. around 3:30 a.m. The victim was found unresponsive in a bathroom.
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

Police activity at Ann Arbor homeless shelter raises concerns

Police activity at an Ann Arbor homeless shelter has raised concerns among members of the community. Executing “warrant sweeps” for non-violent offenses at places like the Delonis Center is against protocol at the Ann Arbor Police Department. This is to avoid discouraging people experiencing homelessness from utilizing their services.
ANN ARBOR, MI

