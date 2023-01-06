ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Beach, NJ

BBBCA launches campaign in support of local businesses

By Jack Textor
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
The Bradley Beach Business and Community Alliance, a nonprofit organization that promotes economic development through supporting businesses in the borough, has announced its “Boost Bradley Beach” campaign for 2023.

The campaign is set to last the entire 2023 calendar year, and following the BBBCA’s continuous effort to support local businesses, will advocate for shopping locally in the borough.

For the campaign, one weekend of each month in 2023 will be designated as “Boost Days,” where a certain theme will be selected for businesses to adhere to. On Boost Days, local businesses will have the special opportunity to offer a unique experience for that weekend.

Whether that means offering a special discount, promoting a giveaway, or hosting an in-store event, each business will have free reign to do what they please. Stores may even provide special items that traditionally aren’t sold or provided at their business on these special days.

To kick off the new year, January’s theme is “Better Year, Better You,” For the weekend of Jan. 7 and 8, businesses can offer amenities, promotions and products that pertain to personal health.

Each month’s theme is seasonally crafted, and January’s theme fits the bill for the numerous health and wellness businesses in the borough. Among those businesses is an acupuncture business on Main Street named Well Points, and according to owner Alaethia Doctor, “It will be tremendously helpful to have this push all year long, and I’m pleased to see the Alliance take this action towards supporting us.”

In a press release, Paula Gavin, BBBCA president, said, “I am happy we are taking this next step to unite, build and strengthen our wonderful local community. We have a vibrant and diverse array of small businesses in town and this initiative will give further spotlight to their unique offerings.”

For information on upcoming events and plans for the “Shop Local Campaign,” or for general information on the BBBCA, visit their website at bradleybeachalliance.org .

