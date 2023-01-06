Read full article on original website
New abuse accusations against Montclair’s township manager
Already facing separate discrimination lawsuits from two women accusing him of creating a “hostile work environment,” Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford is now being confronted with similar claims from two other women, both former municipal employees, according to sworn statements obtained by Montclair Local. The fresh accusations, from...
A long time coming, a design for Montclair’s Edgemont Park bridge is here
Edgemont Memorial Park’s little bridge that used to be is a step closer to rising once more, in a new weathered steel incarnation that will restore a jewel to the landscape and a key passageway for visitors. That’s the word from Second Ward Councilor Robin Schlager, who has made resurrecting the bridge a small crusade ever since it was buffeted and all but destroyed by Hurricane Ida more than 16 months ago.
Allison Silverstein and Crystal Hopkins to lead Montclair Board of Education
The Montclair Board of Education welcomed its new members Thursday and elected new board leadership. Allison Silverstein will serve as the board’s president and Crystal Hopkins as vice president. The two were both elected to their positions by unanimous votes. Silverstein joined the board in September 2020, after an...
Obituary: Ann Hedges McKinstry Micou
Ann Hedges McKinstry Micou, formerly of Montclair, an educator and writer who worked in international efforts for social justice and economic development, including the fight against apartheid, died on Dec. 30, 2022, at Crane’s Mill independent living community in West Caldwell. She was 92. Mrs. Micou was born in...
Petitioning Montclair council, hundreds call for scaled-back Lackawanna plan
The churning debate over Lackawanna Plaza has for years embroiled Montclair in a clash of visions over how to revitalize a centerpiece of the town without overwhelming the historic neighborhood surrounding it. A project audacious in its scope, that would include five buildings, as many as 375 residential units and 75,000 square feet for office space, has stoked passions over the plan’s sheer breadth.
Montclair Kimberley boys hoops: Put it all together in win over Eagle Academy
The Montclair Kimberley boys basketball team possibly played its best game last weekend. The Cougars defeated Eagle Academy, 51-40, in a Super Essex Conference Freedom Division tilt. "Today was probably the most complete game that we have played where we played a full 32 minutes," Montclair Kimberley head coach Tony...
For Montclairians, Kwanzaa means family
New Year’s Day was more than the beginning of 2023 for Tsihai Hanson of Montclair. It was also the completion of her annual observance of Kwanzaa. She has celebrated the sacred traditions each year since she was a child. When she was growing up, Kwanzaa was a time where aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents came together.
Obituary: Patricia DeLorenzo
Patricia DeLorenzo of West Orange, formerly of Montclair, died on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was 93. Mrs. DeLorenzo was a graduate of Douglass College of Rutgers University. Upon graduation she worked as a lab technician at Rockefeller Institute in New York City and then as a junior chemist at Hoffmann-LaRoche in Nutley, where she met her late husband of 58 years, William.
Obituary: Carol Finch Speiser
Carol Finch Speiser, a longtime resident of Montclair, died on Dec. 26, 2022. She was 103. Mrs. Speiser was born in Rutherford in 1919. She attended schools there and graduated from Collegiate School in Passaic before attending Barnard College and graduating from the Juilliard School of Music in New York City.
Man pepper-sprayed in parking dispute, police say
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, a man reported that he was in his vehicle in Maple Plaza waiting for a parking spot. When a spot opened up he attempted to drive in when another vehicle cut him off and took the spot. The two drivers got into an argument and the complainant reported that he was pepper sprayed. The other vehicle was reported to be a gray SUV, though the make and model is unknown. The vehicle was occupied by three males and the driver was wearing a green coat.
Obituary: Joseph Caggiano
Joseph Caggiano, a longtime resident of Montclair and a teacher of Italian and Spanish at Rahway High School, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. He was 68. Mr. Caggiano was born in Lacedonia, Italy, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1970 with his mother, Rosina Caggiano, sister, Anna Maria Caggiano, and brother, Filippo Caggiano, to join his father, Michele.
Four Montclairians make the list for NJ-11 Heroes of 2022
Four Montclair residents have been named NJ-11 Heroes by U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill. Residents in New Jersey’s 11th District were encouraged to nominate people who they felt had made a difference in their communities over the past year. “Once again, I am blown again by the members of the...
A month in the life of Montclair
A team of Montclair State University photojournalism students fanned out across Montclair over a month and produced a classwide photo essay on life in the township, focusing on the diverse and vibrant community. Photo subjects included local events, culture, entertainment, sports, business and features. All photographs were produced by students in Prof. Thomas E. Franklin’s Intro to Photojournalism course in the School of Communication and Media. Each of the 12 students were expected to cover at least three assignments and submit up to 15 photos taken from Nov.13 to Dec.15. The learning objective of the project was for students to explore new subjects, to make storytelling photographs with DSLR cameras and to demonstrate the skills and techniques learned over the course of the semester.
Obituary: Sally DiMaggio
Sally DiMaggio of Little Falls, formerly of Montclair, died on Dec. 22, 2022. She was 48. Ms. DiMaggio graduated from Montclair High School and Kean University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in business. She recently worked for Cushman & Wakefield in Paramus, where she was a property administrator. Ms....
Montclair groups host Kwanzaa event at Nishuane School
The Montclair NAACP Youth Council and Education Committee and the Montclair school district hosted a literacy awareness event, "Children’s Kwanzaa Traditions," at Nishuane School on Dec. 16. The event was held in partnership with Montclair Moms of Color, the Montclair Public Library, the Montclair PTA Council, the School Action...
A new Montclair housing option is closer to reality
Long in development, having gone through a windy path of revisions and amendments, an ordinance to permit accessory dwelling units is nearing a final vote by the Montclair Township Council and is likely to be approved before long. It is a concept springing up around the country. The units (or...
Obituary: Glenys Whittington (Jenkins) Jones
Glenys Whittington (Jenkins) Jones of Southport, North Carolina, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully on Dec. 7, 2022, in Southport. She was 98. Born in 1924 in Swansea, Wales, Mrs. Jones was the firstborn of Daniel and Jane Whittington Thomas Jenkins. Her earliest childhood memories were of freedom...
Howe House saved by the Montclair community
The effort to save the James Howe House, the first property in town to be owned by a freed slave, has paid off. On Thursday morning, Dec. 22, it was announced that the sale of the property to Friends of the Howe House had been finalized after an offer of $400,000 was accepted by the owner.
Obituary: Eileen Werbel
Eileen Werbel of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, a former longtime Montclair resident who was active in school district issues, died peacefully at Menno Haven Nursing Center in Chambersburg on Dec. 9, 2022, six days after her 89th birthday. Originally from New York City, Ms. Werbel moved to Montclair in 1966. In the...
A $40,000 bill for Montclair Fire Department inquiry, and Township Council votes not to pay
Nearly a year after Montclair hired an outside law firm to investigate accusations of racial bias in the fire department’s most recent promotion test, the Township Council has taken the unusual step of deciding not to pay the firm’s nearly $40,000 bill, this coming after the investigator apparently found no evidence of bias.
