A team of Montclair State University photojournalism students fanned out across Montclair over a month and produced a classwide photo essay on life in the township, focusing on the diverse and vibrant community. Photo subjects included local events, culture, entertainment, sports, business and features. All photographs were produced by students in Prof. Thomas E. Franklin’s Intro to Photojournalism course in the School of Communication and Media. Each of the 12 students were expected to cover at least three assignments and submit up to 15 photos taken from Nov.13 to Dec.15. The learning objective of the project was for students to explore new subjects, to make storytelling photographs with DSLR cameras and to demonstrate the skills and techniques learned over the course of the semester.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO