FREMONT, Neb. – Midland University fell just short of extending its win streak against No. 23 Morningside University on Saturday afternoon. Trailing by double digits with just over four minutes to go, the Warriors cut the lead to two possessions before running out of time as Mustangs held on for the 88-81 win. Midland falls to 7-10 on the season and now sits at 1-8 in the conference, while Morningside jumps to 12-3 overall and 1-8 in the GPAC.

FREMONT, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO