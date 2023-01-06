Read full article on original website
thebestmix1055.com
Warrior comeback falls short Saturday
FREMONT, Neb. – Midland University fell just short of extending its win streak against No. 23 Morningside University on Saturday afternoon. Trailing by double digits with just over four minutes to go, the Warriors cut the lead to two possessions before running out of time as Mustangs held on for the 88-81 win. Midland falls to 7-10 on the season and now sits at 1-8 in the conference, while Morningside jumps to 12-3 overall and 1-8 in the GPAC.
thebestmix1055.com
Huskers Secure Third Place Seed For Final Day in Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev. – After two days of qualifying, the Nebraska bowling team will have a third place seed going into the final championship bracket at the Stormin’ Blue & Gold Vegas Classic with a total pinfall of 10,309. The Big Red started the day off with a...
thebestmix1055.com
Huskers Work Overtime in 81-79 win Saturday
Derrick Walker tied his career high with 22 points, as Nebraska defeated Minnesota, 81-79, in overtime Saturday afternoon. Walker matched his personal best in points and posted his third 20-point game of the year, while dishing out a career-high seven assists and grabbing eight rebounds to help Nebraska improve to 9-7 (2-3 Big Ten).
Nebraska Football gets another addition to the staff
The Nebraska football team continues to shift just what it means to be a member of Matt Rhule’s staff. This weekend, another Huskers staff member officially joined the fold, though he won’t be a member of the on-field coaching staff. Josh Bringuel introduced himself to Nebraska football faithful...
thebestmix1055.com
Board approves Bahe sound system upgrade, interlocal agreement
The Fremont Public Schools Board of Education conducted its monthly meeting on Monday night. Fremont High School student Draven Riffel presented on the recent Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) student trip to Washington D.C. FHS had two students, Selah Worthy and Riffel, elected to state leadership positions. As part...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
klkntv.com
Lincoln firefighters prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue spent some time on the ice Thursday for ice rescue training, to prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios. Firefighters practiced drills that will help them save anyone that might be trapped under a frozen pond or lake as efficiently as possible.
klkntv.com
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
klkntv.com
Several Lancaster County fire crews battle blaze at Waverly home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several rural Lancaster County fire crews extinguished a blaze at a Waverly home Friday morning. The fire began around 9:20 a.m. at a house near North 137th and Jamestown Streets. Waverly Fire Chief Jared Rains said the house was fully engulfed in flames at one...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man dies in Council Bluffs shooting
A 19-year-old Fremont man was fatally shot in an incident Sunday in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Police identified the victim as Tucker Dobberstein. Authorities said they were called to an apartment complex near Fourth Street and Willow Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. after residents reported hearing gunshots inside the building. Police said Dobberstein was struck by at least one of the gunshots.
KSNB Local4
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
klkntv.com
Fremont teen found dead in Council Bluffs apartment with gunshot wound
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Fremont teen was killed in a Council Bluffs shooting on Sunday, authorities say. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to an apartment near Fourth Street and Willow Avenue just after 5 p.m. on a report of gunshots. Tucker Dobberstein, 19, was...
WOWT
Omaha Police: USPS truck strikes, kills cyclist
Online safety the focus of a new course at Project Harmony. Online safety for children is the focus of a course at Project Harmony. Nebraska football fans grumbling over losing money. Updated: 18 hours ago. Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record. More than...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate located in Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in alleged assault in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- One man was reportedly injured in an assault on Saturday in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to a nearby hospital around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday for a reported felony assault. Officers said a 21-year-old man appeared at the emergency room and had a...
thebestmix1055.com
Saunders County deputy injured following vehicle pursuit
At about 10 p.m. Friday, a deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 79 near County Road N. The suspect vehicle immediately turned onto County Road N and proceeded eastbound at a high rate of speed and a pursuit was initiated.
klkntv.com
Deputies seize over 200 pounds of marijuana in vehicle west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies arrested a California man Thursday after they found 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Around 12:46 p.m., a deputy pulled over a GMC Yukon for following too closely on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. Capt....
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges from Monday incidents
A Fremont man faces charges from incidents Monday morning. Police officers were dispatched at about 9 a.m. to the 700 block of East 22nd Street where it was reported that a man entered a business and created a disturbance. Prior to the officers arriving, the individual had left the business....
