ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Shapiro names picks for ag, parks and environmental agencies

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he wants to stick with two members of his predecessor's Cabinet to oversee state parklands and agricultural matters. Shapiro announced his choice of Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Dems

HARRISBURG, Pa. — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Two years later, remembering Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Exactly two years ago—on Jan. 6, 2021—the Pennsylvania Capitol steps were filled with people protesting President Joe Biden’s win. A similar rally in Washington, D.C. that day became a violent insurrection when rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol. On Jan. 6, 2023, another...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Air Quality Alert: Code Orange Action Day issued across Central Pa.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday, Jan. 11. The alert warns of fine particulate matter in the air across the Central Pa. area, including Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. Light winds associated with an area of high...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Shapiro selects ex-Philadelphia official to elections post

A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city's 2020 vote-counting against former President Donald Trump's lies will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania. Al Schmidt will be nominated to be Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's secretary of state, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Farm hands prepare for Pa. Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After a week of preparation, the animals are moving into place for the start of the Pennsylvania Farm Show. “It’s always exciting because you’re seeing new cows that people are showing this year," said Dalton Brown, a farm hand from the Adams Cattle Company.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

2023 Pa. Farm Show butter sculpture unveiled

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 32nd annual Pa. Farm Show Butter Sculpture was unveiled at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex on Thursday morning. Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture, and local dairy farmer Steve Harnish unveiled the butter sculpture. This year's theme is Rooted in Progress, and the Dept. of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Online lottery player from Lebanon County wins $279,452 prize

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery online player from Lebanon County was recently awarded a $279,452 prize for winning the Premier Jackpot online game, the Lottery said Monday. Premier Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features a chance to reveal a...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Be the Force of Change Sweepstakes

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Be the Force of Change Sweepstakes. You can enter the sweepstakes here. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR. ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL. LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

York County Eagle Scout hosts memorial blood drive

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The 2nd annual Rick Saar memorial blood drive was held on Jan. 8 at the Wyndramere Heights Evangelical Church in Newberry Township. The event was organized by Troop 284's Eagle Scout, Corbin Hutchinson, who needed blood transfusions at a young age. Hutchinson, along with other...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Cut Your Energy Costs Day 2023 | Ways to save on electricity

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from Dec. 2022. With winter in full force and the ever-growing impact of inflation, reducing the price of your monthly electricity bill this season is highly encouraged. In November 2022, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) urged Pennsylvanians to prepare...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy