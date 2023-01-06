Read full article on original website
Shapiro names picks for ag, parks and environmental agencies
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he wants to stick with two members of his predecessor's Cabinet to oversee state parklands and agricultural matters. Shapiro announced his choice of Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and for...
Pa. statute of limitations window could cost taxpayers billions, report finds
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Economic experts suggest that opening a two-year window for victims of childhood sexual abuse to seek compensation, could result in thousands of claims against Pennsylvania public schools. The potential payouts would ultimately fall on the shoulders of taxpayers. “My objective here is to get a good...
What Shapiro's transition team and cabinet picks say about how he will govern
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s office has been busy assembling the team of people who will comprise his administration when he is sworn into office on Jan. 17. Near-daily press releases announced the latest people named to cabinet and executive positions in the administration. Political watchers are...
GOP lawmaker turns on Democrat he helped win Pa. speakership
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania state House Republican who recently nominated and voted for Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi to serve as speaker wrote him Monday to say Rozzi was waffling on whether he will register as an independent and therefore should resign. The letter from Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair,...
Sen. Mastriano announces plans to reintroduce legislation banning vaccine mandates
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) announced his plans to reintroduce legislation that would ban state agencies or political subdivisions from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine. The Medical Freedom Act would outlaw such requirements; clearly state that an individual in the Commonwealth may not be discriminated against, denied services...
Law enforcement advisory commission releases reports on use of force, bias-based policing in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from December 2021. The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission announced today the release its reports of recommendations to improve law enforcement in the commonwealth. The reports, which were completed in October 2022, can be found on the Commission’s website, along...
Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Dems
HARRISBURG, Pa. — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were...
Two years later, remembering Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Exactly two years ago—on Jan. 6, 2021—the Pennsylvania Capitol steps were filled with people protesting President Joe Biden’s win. A similar rally in Washington, D.C. that day became a violent insurrection when rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol. On Jan. 6, 2023, another...
Air Quality Alert: Code Orange Action Day issued across Central Pa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday, Jan. 11. The alert warns of fine particulate matter in the air across the Central Pa. area, including Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. Light winds associated with an area of high...
State officials highlight efforts to combat human trafficking
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania is a hub for human trafficking. In fact, state officials say the Commonwealth is ranked in the top ten human trafficking states in the nation. Much of the unseen work takes multiple teams to combat the problem. "Unifying our voices to stop human trafficking...
Shapiro selects ex-Philadelphia official to elections post
A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city's 2020 vote-counting against former President Donald Trump's lies will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania. Al Schmidt will be nominated to be Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's secretary of state, the...
Farm hands prepare for Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After a week of preparation, the animals are moving into place for the start of the Pennsylvania Farm Show. “It’s always exciting because you’re seeing new cows that people are showing this year," said Dalton Brown, a farm hand from the Adams Cattle Company.
Here's how you can buy a bobblehead of U.S. Senator John Fetterman
MILWAUKEE — Former Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was sworn in as a United States Senator on Tuesday. If you thought that was the highlight of his week, you'd be wrong. On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced it will create a bobblehead of Fetterman...
2023 Pa. Farm Show butter sculpture unveiled
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 32nd annual Pa. Farm Show Butter Sculpture was unveiled at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex on Thursday morning. Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture, and local dairy farmer Steve Harnish unveiled the butter sculpture. This year's theme is Rooted in Progress, and the Dept. of...
Online lottery player from Lebanon County wins $279,452 prize
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery online player from Lebanon County was recently awarded a $279,452 prize for winning the Premier Jackpot online game, the Lottery said Monday. Premier Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Game play features a chance to reveal a...
Be the Force of Change Sweepstakes
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Be the Force of Change Sweepstakes. You can enter the sweepstakes here. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR. ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL. LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility....
Technical schools see increased enrollment, businesses struggle to hire skilled workers
YORK, Pa. — Technical schools in Central Pennsylvania say applications have gone up significantly over the last couple of years. A report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center showed that in the spring of 2022, nationwide enrollment at two-year institutions in construction trades increased by 19.3%. “We absolutely...
York County Eagle Scout hosts memorial blood drive
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The 2nd annual Rick Saar memorial blood drive was held on Jan. 8 at the Wyndramere Heights Evangelical Church in Newberry Township. The event was organized by Troop 284's Eagle Scout, Corbin Hutchinson, who needed blood transfusions at a young age. Hutchinson, along with other...
Mushrooms, milkshakes & more | Pa. Farm Show Food Court opens
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Walking around the Pennsylvania Farm Show this year could make you pretty hungry. Luckily, the Food Court has plenty of options for anyone looking for a quick and delicious bite. And it's opening a day early. On Friday, the Pa. Farm Show Food Court opens its...
Cut Your Energy Costs Day 2023 | Ways to save on electricity
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from Dec. 2022. With winter in full force and the ever-growing impact of inflation, reducing the price of your monthly electricity bill this season is highly encouraged. In November 2022, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) urged Pennsylvanians to prepare...
