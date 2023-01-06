ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francis County, AR

THV11

Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases drop in Columbia County

New cases of COVID-19 dropped in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Monday, and were unchanged in Lafayette and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,629.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KATV

Verbal disturbance resulted in one dead in Logan County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Logan County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a verbal disturbance they responded to resulted in a man dead. According to the sheriff's office, a call came in about a verbal disturbance on Cravens Lane in the New Blaine area on Thursday afternoon. A deputy...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Some kids have faced violence in Arkansas psychiatric facilities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since the dark ages of insane asylums, we would like to think treatment for mentally ill people has evolved— especially when it comes to treating children. Here in 2023, according to dedicated advocates charged with keeping tabs on psychiatric residential treatment facilities in Arkansas,...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

