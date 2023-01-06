Read full article on original website
Related
Crash near Arkadelphia shuts down I-30 in all directions
All east and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 are blocked near Arkadelphia while crews clear a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
Man killed in Monday night shooting at Arkansas intersection, police say
Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a Monday night shooting at an intersection left one man dead.
police1.com
All Ark. PD patrol officers resign after demands about police funding go unheard
HASKELL, Ark. — Every patrol officer with the Haskell Police Department walked out of a city council meeting and resigned amid a grant funding dispute – just nine days into the new mayor’s tenure. According to THV 11 News, the issue stemmed from decisions made regarding $100,000...
Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
Saline County sheriffs arrest suspect in fatal shooting of roofer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Saline County Sheriff's Department arrested a 52-year-old man on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Franklin Ramirez, who was working on the job as a roofer when the shooting occurred. According to the sheriff's department, William Bettis was taken into custody after an...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Blog: Severe weather chance dropped from Arkansas Wednesday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a warm front pushes through Arkansas Tuesday temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s and possibly reach 70° in a place or two in South Arkansas. The warmth will continue Wednesday as well as at least half of Arkansas reaches the 70s along with an increase in humidity.
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
Can You Believe How Many Towns in Arkansas End With ‘Ville’?
I often wondered and maybe you have too, how a town got its name. I do a lot of traveling in Arkansas and I've noticed there sure are a lot of towns that end with the words, "Ville. But it's not just Arkansas it's like that pretty much all across...
LRPD: Accidental shooting injures one near River Market in Little Rock
A person was injured in an accidental shooting Saturday when a gun they were carrying went off, striking them in the leg.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases drop in Columbia County
New cases of COVID-19 dropped in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Monday, and were unchanged in Lafayette and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,629.
COVID nearly takes life of 9-month-old Arkansan
136 people entered the Arkansas hospital system with coronavirus last week according to the Arkansas Department of Health. It's the largest one-week increase the agency has reported since last January.
KATV
Verbal disturbance resulted in one dead in Logan County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Logan County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a verbal disturbance they responded to resulted in a man dead. According to the sheriff's office, a call came in about a verbal disturbance on Cravens Lane in the New Blaine area on Thursday afternoon. A deputy...
Will This Bad News About Arkansas Make You Want to Move?
There is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state. It has some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Plus beautiful mountains and hiking trails, but a new study just came out showing that Arkansas might not be the best place for something very, very important. A recent...
KATV
Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
Arkansas man arrested after body found buried in his backyard
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested after officials reportedly discovered a body buried in his backyard. According to St. Francis County Jail records, Jonathan Paulman was booked on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Lt. Travis Hill from the St. Francis County...
Some kids have faced violence in Arkansas psychiatric facilities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since the dark ages of insane asylums, we would like to think treatment for mentally ill people has evolved— especially when it comes to treating children. Here in 2023, according to dedicated advocates charged with keeping tabs on psychiatric residential treatment facilities in Arkansas,...
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
North Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting on Pike Avenue
North Little Rock police are investigating a Friday night shooting that injured one person in the 4500 block of Pike Avenue.
Man arrested after 'desecrating' Arkansas church altar with sledgehammer
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been arrested after he brought a sledgehammer and an axe into a local church and 'desecrated' the building. According to the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, an unnamed man allegedly entered St. Benedict Church at Subiaco Abbey before "severely [damaging] the altar."
THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
Comments / 0