BMW offering car owners new features on subscription basis

BMW is now offering car owners some new features on a subscription basis. The company told "Car and Driver" magazine that options and prices vary by model. "Motor Authority" published details about subscription features on the 2023 BMW X1. Drivers can access a traffic camera for $25 per year or...

