Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCrestview, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Related
WEAR
Police investigating robbery at Synovus Bank in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Synovus Bank in Pensacola Tuesday morning. The bank is located at 4440 Bayou Blvd. Police confirmed the bank robbery at 11:15 a.m. Pensacola Police say the suspect is a black female who presented a teller a note saying she was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two females have been arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle at a local bar, according to police. Authorities said on Jan. 1 at 1869 St. Stephens Road, Soul House Lounge, two female subjects assaulted a victim with a beer bottle and pepper spray.
WJHG-TV
Okaloosa County armed suspect in custody following 24-hour search
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview area man who was the subject of a day long search was taken into custody Monday morning. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they tracked Joshua Colley, 29, to a home on Clover Street in the Auburn community. Deputies began the search...
WEAR
Report: Man caught with bat, mask just before trying to rob Gulf Breeze Dollar Tree
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was caught by deputies just before attempting to rob a Dollar Tree in Gulf Breeze on Saturday, according to an arrest report. Christian Saucier, 21, of Gulf Breeze is charged with robbery and resisting arrest. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday. According...
Police seek to identify Niceville vehicle burglary suspect
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Police released video of a suspect allegedly stealing items from multiple cars Saturday night in Niceville. Police said the burglaries happened in the North Cedar and North Palm Neighborhoods. The videos show what police believe to be the same man in two different instances. Niceville Police said this person made entry […]
WEAR
Man wanted for causing crash in Escambia County, robbing victim at gunpoint
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Escambia County for allegedly causing a car crash and then robbing the victim at gunpoint. Deputies are trying to locate 45-year-old Edward Jerome Butler Jr. The crash happened on Dec. 27 on the 11000th-block of North Hwy. 97 in the Walnut...
Mobile police looking for information on seven unsolved homicides for 2022
2022 had fewer murders in Mobile. Mobile Police worked 41 criminal homicides compared to 51 in 2021.
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO asks for help finding Robertsdale man after pursuit
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a wanted subject following a high-speed pursuit. The BCSO said George Logan Tollison, 34, led deputies on a pursuit from Alabama into Escambia County, Fla., this past Sunday. During the pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, Tollison “had no regard for the safety of the public nor the deputies.”
Pensacola man arrested after allegedly dragging 87-year-old woman on floor ‘like a mop’: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for elderly abuse after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman around on the floor, “using her as mop to clean up dog urine,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 12, ECSO deputies received an emailed report from an adult protective investigator with […]
Caregiver arrested for using 87-year-old as 'mop' to clean up dog urine
A Florida caregiver has been arrested on elderly abuse charges after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman on the floor to mop up dog urine.
Investigation continues into Daphne drive-by shootings two weeks after latest incident
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – At least 5 drive-by shootings have been reported on Daphne’s Pollard Road in just the last 14 months. “There seems to be what I would consider a low-level argument between different groups, but they’re still violent and they have huge consequences when one of those bullets end up striking someone,” said […]
toofab.com
Man Shoots Wife Dead Then Is Shot Dead Himself by Family Member, Police Say
The family member has not been criminally charged in the case. Police say a man fatally shot his spouse before he was killed by a family member over the weekend. Cops responded to a domestic incident on Saturday night in Foley, Alabama with the caller identifying Scott Blackwell as the suspect, claiming he was armed, the Baldwin County Sheriff's office said.
Crestview man wanted for domestic violence arrested, Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Joshua Colley was taken into custody Monday after fleeing officers over the weekend. Colley was located at a home off Clover St. near the Auburn community northeast of Crestview. OCSO shut down roads to different neighborhoods Sunday to search for Colley after he fled […]
WPMI
Mobile police chase ends in a crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police had their hands full Sunday with two separate car chases that happened just a few miles and an hour apart. NBC 15 was present as police wrapped up one of the chases. It began Sunday morning around 2:40 when officers tried to make...
WEAR
Crestview man arrested after search in Okaloosa County charged with multiple felonies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Crestview man wanted for a domestic violence incident, who Okaloosa County deputies were intensely searching for Sunday, has been taken into custody and charged with multiple felonies Monday. 29-year-old Joshua Colley, of Crestview, was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a home off Clover Street....
WEAR
Deputies capture violent fugitive in Okaloosa County following lengthy search
UPDATE - MONDAY. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have captured a man wanted for a domestic violence incident in Okaloosa County. 29-year-old Joshua Lee Colley was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a home off Clover Street. Deputies say Colley was "a wanted violent fugitive with multiple active warrants who...
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA Troopers arrest Foley man and charge him on 17 counts
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man was arrested and charged on 17 counts for failing to stop at a traffic stop, according to police. ALEA said they were conducting a Driver’s License and Equipment checkpoint at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Saturday near Skunk Bayou when James K. Curry, 38, failed to stop on his 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle.
getthecoast.com
State Attorney’s Office to consider death penalty for Williams in shooting of Corporal Hamilton
On Friday, January 6, State Attorney Ginger Madden held a press conference to update the public on the shooting that occurred on December 24 in Fort Walton Beach, in which Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Corporal Ray Hamilton was killed. During the press conference, Madden announced that a grand jury had...
Family member shoots man after he shoots wife in Foley: Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a man and his wife were shot and killed Saturday night. According to officials, deputies were called to a home off Greenway Drive for a domestic incident. The caller said Scott Blackwell was acting strange and was armed with […]
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
UPDATE (Jan. 10): The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the rodeo event at the Baker Area Community Center was hosted by the National Barrel Horse Association. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials […]
Comments / 2