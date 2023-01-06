ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Police investigating robbery at Synovus Bank in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Synovus Bank in Pensacola Tuesday morning. The bank is located at 4440 Bayou Blvd. Police confirmed the bank robbery at 11:15 a.m. Pensacola Police say the suspect is a black female who presented a teller a note saying she was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two females have been arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle at a local bar, according to police. Authorities said on Jan. 1 at 1869 St. Stephens Road, Soul House Lounge, two female subjects assaulted a victim with a beer bottle and pepper spray.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Police seek to identify Niceville vehicle burglary suspect

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Police released video of a suspect allegedly stealing items from multiple cars Saturday night in Niceville. Police said the burglaries happened in the North Cedar and North Palm Neighborhoods. The videos show what police believe to be the same man in two different instances. Niceville Police said this person made entry […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO asks for help finding Robertsdale man after pursuit

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a wanted subject following a high-speed pursuit. The BCSO said George Logan Tollison, 34, led deputies on a pursuit from Alabama into Escambia County, Fla., this past Sunday. During the pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, Tollison “had no regard for the safety of the public nor the deputies.”
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
toofab.com

Man Shoots Wife Dead Then Is Shot Dead Himself by Family Member, Police Say

The family member has not been criminally charged in the case. Police say a man fatally shot his spouse before he was killed by a family member over the weekend. Cops responded to a domestic incident on Saturday night in Foley, Alabama with the caller identifying Scott Blackwell as the suspect, claiming he was armed, the Baldwin County Sheriff's office said.
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Mobile police chase ends in a crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police had their hands full Sunday with two separate car chases that happened just a few miles and an hour apart. NBC 15 was present as police wrapped up one of the chases. It began Sunday morning around 2:40 when officers tried to make...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ALEA Troopers arrest Foley man and charge him on 17 counts

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man was arrested and charged on 17 counts for failing to stop at a traffic stop, according to police. ALEA said they were conducting a Driver’s License and Equipment checkpoint at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Saturday near Skunk Bayou when James K. Curry, 38, failed to stop on his 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle.
FOLEY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy