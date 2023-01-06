DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – At least 5 drive-by shootings have been reported on Daphne’s Pollard Road in just the last 14 months. “There seems to be what I would consider a low-level argument between different groups, but they’re still violent and they have huge consequences when one of those bullets end up striking someone,” said […]

DAPHNE, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO