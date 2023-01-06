Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Lakers news: LeBron James’ unfiltered warning, Patrick Beverley’s next team, Thomas Bryant’s history
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high in 2023. Things got ugly for the Lake Show but have since turned around in the new year as the team is on a five-game win streak that has not only kept them afloat without Anthony Davis but has put them right back in the mix.
3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James
LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season. But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first. Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him
Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Shares A Story From His Rookie Year When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Issued Him A Warning After Celebrating Too Much: "Come Here, Don't Ever Do That!"
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic franchises in the history of the NBA. During their time in the league, they have managed to become NBA champions a record 17 times. Obviously, it only became possible due to the presence of some phenomenal superstars over the years....
Sacramento Kings Officially Announce Signing Of Former Celtics, Nuggets and Thunder Guard
On Monday, the Sacramento Kings officially announced that they have signed PJ Dozier to a 10-day contract.
Yardbarker
Notable Bucks player frustrated with HC Mike Budenholzer?
Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited only “personal reasons” for Ibaka’s absence.
BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing PJ Dozier.
Yardbarker
Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Plans To Take Big Next Step In Injury Recovery
The Lakers All-Star forward is progressing in the rehab process
BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game
LeBron James has been ruled out for Monday's game.
Lakers rumors: Knicks lower asking price for Cam Reddish trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are bound to make some kind of move at the NBA trade deadline — at least that is what fans are hoping for. This team has too much potential when everything is right to not make some kind of move to try and improve the roster.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
Yardbarker
Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing
But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil
Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
Bucks And Knicks Injury Reports
The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.
Yardbarker
Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz
Kevin Love has been known for one thing over his 15-year NBA career. That's his elite rebounding ability. Not many players are as consistent as Love is on the boards and having someone who can either give you a second chance on the offensive end or take away an opportunity for the opponent by grabbing rebounds is a luxury to have.
Yardbarker
Lakers Former Head Athletic Trainer Gary Vitti: “If You Actually Look At Kobe Bryant, There’s Nothing Really Special About Him.”
Kobe Bryant had a legendary career in the NBA, which included winning five NBA Championships over the course of 20 seasons. Apart from that, Bryant achieved a plethora of other great things in his career. Of course, Kobe Bryant was born with incredible talent, which helped him in excelling at...
