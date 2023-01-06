ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Spun

3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James

LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season. But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first. Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools...
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him

Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Yardbarker

Notable Bucks player frustrated with HC Mike Budenholzer?

Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited only “personal reasons” for Ibaka’s absence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings

The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract

The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing

But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
BlueDevilCountry

Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil

Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz

Kevin Love has been known for one thing over his 15-year NBA career. That's his elite rebounding ability. Not many players are as consistent as Love is on the boards and having someone who can either give you a second chance on the offensive end or take away an opportunity for the opponent by grabbing rebounds is a luxury to have.
CLEVELAND, OH

