Read full article on original website
Related
SUV crashes into Ogle County Brewery, no injuries reported
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed. According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a […]
WIFR
One hurt in early morning crash in Roscoe
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District and Roscoe police responded just before 7:30 a.m., to a single-car crash at Bridge Street and Pappy Brown Drive in Roscoe. Roscoe police confirmed Tuesday the crash is linked to weather-related...
Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Galena
GALENA, Ill — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle collision in Galena late Monday night, according to a Jo Daviess County media release. Around 11:02 p.m., authorities responded to U.S. Route 20 W just west of William Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found three vehicles involved in the crash.
2023 Rockford Road Construction Project We’re Going to Love to Hate
The next big road construction project in the city of Rockford will create some major headaches, but it's very needed for the job to finish ahead of schedule. The Five Seasons: Winter Spring Summer Fall and Road Construction. The calendar doesn't show it, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist....
17-year-old killed in Belvidere crash on Tuesday morning
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a crash Tuesday morning on Shaw Road north of Squaw Prairie Road. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the teen was the only occupant of the car and reportedly lost control of his vehicle and struck another around 7:30 a.m. The teen was taken […]
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. According to the Rockford Police Department, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. at Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. Police said the pickup was driven by a 32-year-old man, but his […]
Winnebago County Courthouse to partially reopen after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire broke out in the Winnebago County Courthouse’s basement in early November, and everything from hearings to offices have had to be relocated since then. Things will start to get back to normal this week. Fourth floor court rooms and the first-floor traffic court room will reopen on Monday. Access […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 6-9, 2023
OREGON — On Jan. 6 at approximately 3:40 p.m. deputies conducted traffic stop in the 14,000 block of East Illinois Route 72. After an investigation, deputies arrested Thomas Worthington II, 37, of Davis Junction on an outstanding warrant and driving while license suspended. Worthington was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.
fox32chicago.com
Metra service could expand to DeKalb
DeKALB, Ill. - Metra service could expand westward to DeKalb if the city council decides to hire a Chicago-based consulting company for nearly $100,000. The money would go towards studying how to best expand the city's public transit options. The DeKalb City Council met Monday night to decide whether to...
DeKalb County crash leaves school bus on its side
A crash in DeKalb County left a school bus tipped over onto its side Tuesday morning.
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
Rockford says no to chickens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
Police investigating man’s death after bystanders find him unresponsive in Janesville park
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are investigating a man’s death after bystanders found him unresponsive in a Janesville park Monday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in Volunteer Park in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The duo checked on the man and...
Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
Rockford man, charged with attempted murder of cop, to enter plea
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer is scheduled to enter a plea in a Winnebago County Court on Tuesday. Jade Carter, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and a single count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, allegations that stem from […]
MyStateline.com
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend
After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing …. After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion...
YAHOO!
DeKalb police searching for suspect who shot innocent bystander at gas station
The DeKalb Police department is searching for a suspect they believed fired shots at another man but injured an innocent bystander instead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday...
WIFR
Inventory stolen from Nite Equipment in Pecatonica
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - A local trailer company takes a big blow to its businesses when it was hit by thieves Tuesday. Eight tractors and other expensive equipment were taken from Nite Equipment in Pecatonica between 10:30-11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Then four more trailers were stolen between 4:30-5:30 Wednesday morning. Nite...
nbc15.com
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
Warm Weather Has Totally Hosed this Illinois Snowman Competition
The recent warm weather was epic...unless you're a snowman. Thanks to the heat wave (so to speak) in the Midwest over the past few days, an Illinois snow sculpting competition is being delayed, but not by much. I saw WIFR share the sad news that the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition...
Comments / 0