Winnebago County, IL

WIFR

One hurt in early morning crash in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District and Roscoe police responded just before 7:30 a.m., to a single-car crash at Bridge Street and Pappy Brown Drive in Roscoe. Roscoe police confirmed Tuesday the crash is linked to weather-related...
ROSCOE, IL
WQAD

Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Galena

GALENA, Ill — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle collision in Galena late Monday night, according to a Jo Daviess County media release. Around 11:02 p.m., authorities responded to U.S. Route 20 W just west of William Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found three vehicles involved in the crash.
GALENA, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 6-9, 2023

OREGON — On Jan. 6 at approximately 3:40 p.m. deputies conducted traffic stop in the 14,000 block of East Illinois Route 72. After an investigation, deputies arrested Thomas Worthington II, 37, of Davis Junction on an outstanding warrant and driving while license suspended. Worthington was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Metra service could expand to DeKalb

DeKALB, Ill. - Metra service could expand westward to DeKalb if the city council decides to hire a Chicago-based consulting company for nearly $100,000. The money would go towards studying how to best expand the city's public transit options. The DeKalb City Council met Monday night to decide whether to...
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford says no to chickens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police investigating man’s death after bystanders find him unresponsive in Janesville park

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are investigating a man’s death after bystanders found him unresponsive in a Janesville park Monday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in Volunteer Park in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The duo checked on the man and...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend

After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing …. After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Inventory stolen from Nite Equipment in Pecatonica

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - A local trailer company takes a big blow to its businesses when it was hit by thieves Tuesday. Eight tractors and other expensive equipment were taken from Nite Equipment in Pecatonica between 10:30-11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Then four more trailers were stolen between 4:30-5:30 Wednesday morning. Nite...
PECATONICA, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI

