High Desert America's Job Center Hosting Career Expo on Jan. 25The HD PostVictorville, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Mountain Desert Career Pathways awarding $4,000 scholarshipsThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High SchoolThe HD PostHesperia, CA
localemagazine.com
5 Events Happening on Palm Desert’s El Paseo This Season
Clear Your Calendars for Some of Palm Desert’s Best Happenings From Now Until April!. Palm Desert’s El Paseo is at the heart of everything happening throughout the rest of this winter season. Nestled between the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains and the Coachella Valley lies the desert’s premier shopping and dining destination. But beyond that, El Paseo is home to a vibrant arts and design district that brings the desert to life with fashion, cars, food, music and more. Over the next few months, you won’t want to miss out on appearances by celebrity chefs like Tyler Florence, runway shows by Josie Natori and Michael Costello, performances from the Coachella Valley’s best cover bands and free family events showcasing the best of the desert’s art scene. Make space on your calendar because El Paseo has so much in store this season!
findingfarina.com
Things To Know About Palm Springs Communities If You Want To Move There
Are you interested in moving to Palm Springs? If so, then you’re making a great decision! This desert oasis offers plenty of sunshine and beautiful scenery. But before you make the big move, you must know what to expect from the various communities in this region. From the cost of living and job opportunities to quality of life. This blog post guides all potential residents who need to know about Palm Springs communities before making their final decision. So let’s get started.
theregistrysocal.com
69-Unit Wilson Garden Apartments in Banning, Calif. Trades in $12.25MM Deal
Over the last year, Southern California has seen a significant number of multifamily properties trade hands. In one transaction that closed on Dec. 30, an entity linked to Sudheer Donthineni acquired the Wilson Garden Apartments in Banning, Calif. for $12.25 million, or approximately $177,536 per unit. The property was sold by an entity affiliated with Jian Chen, according to public records.
vvng.com
Woman rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A woman was rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The incident happened at 2:03 p.m., January 10, 2023, on Bear Valley Road, just east of Victor Valley College. San Bernardino County Fire Department requested its Swift Water Rescue Team to assist, in joining...
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
BiG AL’S Pizzeria Expands California Presence With a New Restaurant in Orange County
The expansion fits into BiG AL’S vision of becoming a neighborhood restaurant
St. Louis man drowns in Palm Springs hotel
A St. Louis man drowned in a hotel in Palm Springs over the weekend. Tommy Seager, 59, was found unresponsive in the spa at the Sonder V Palm Springs on E Palm Canyon Road Sunday morning. Police said Seager was a guest at the hotel. Police said the investigation did not reveal any evidence of The post St. Louis man drowns in Palm Springs hotel appeared first on KESQ.
Smithonian
California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks
Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
The Coachella 2023 Lineup Is Here
After months of speculation, Coachella’s lineup for 2023 is finally here, with Frank Ocean, Blackpink, and Bad Bunny all slated to headline the annual desert festival. Coachella, which takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, has been the premiere West Coast music festival scene since its inaugural event in 1999. After taking two years off due to the spread of COVID, the fest returned last year without skipping a beat.
Groundbreaking on Friday for I-10/Cedar Interchange Project
The I-10/Cedar Avenue Interchange Project is a partnership between the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority and the cities of Fontana and Rialto. Improvements include widening the I-10 overcrossing, adding capacity on the on- and off-ramps, replacing the railroad bridge and upgrading Cedar Avenue from Bloomington Avenue to Slover Avenue. The...
Eater
Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish
Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
atasteofkoko.com
27 Best Restaurants In Palm Springs
Sunny days, mid-century architecture, and really good food. If you’re a foodie, Palm Springs is the place to be. From trendy new restaurants to old classics, this desert oasis has something for everyone. You can find everything from Japanese sushi to Mexican street food and plenty of classic American...
Part of 60 Freeway closed in South El Monte due to investigation
A section of the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway was closed for several hours Tuesday in the South El Monte area due to a California Highway Patrol investigation, but the nature of the probe was not released. The westbound 60 Freeway was closed between the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway and...
Fontana Herald News
Female hiker dies after sliding about 500 to 700 feet down icy Baldy Bowl
A female hiker died after sliding about 500 to 700 feet down the icy Baldy Bowl in Mt. Baldy on Jan. 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff's Dispatch received a call from California Office of Emergency Services in reference to an SOS message from a Garmin InReach device regarding the fall.
Corrie Writing
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
Rare sighting of snowy owl draws thousands to California suburb
"You're thinking to yourself that it couldn't possibly be real, and then it swivels its head."
Tesla with 3 people inside crashes into Pasadena pool
Three people were inside a Tesla as it crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning.One of passengers included a child, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.Authorities said it happened in the backyard of a home located in the 700 block of West California Boulevard near South Grand Avenue and La Loma Road.The Pasadena Fire Department said the driver of the Tesla hit the accelerator instead of the break, driving through a wall and then into a pool.it is unknown if there were any injuries.
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim looks to transform and revitalize portion of Santa Ana River Trail
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Imagine riding a bicycle to the Honda Center to catch a game, kayaking along the Santa Ana River with Angel Stadium in the background or walking on top of a deck and admiring the river and lush landscape. As Anaheim officials look to revitalize the Santa...
sbcity.org
Updated - San Bernardino Storm Information
The forecast is calling for moderate to strong thunderstorms starting overnight Monday, January 9 and into Tuesday. The chance of rain is 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch with potentially more in the foothills. Winds from the south between 10 and 20 mph. The San Bernardino Public Works Department will...
LATACO
