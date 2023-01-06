Clear Your Calendars for Some of Palm Desert’s Best Happenings From Now Until April!. Palm Desert’s El Paseo is at the heart of everything happening throughout the rest of this winter season. Nestled between the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains and the Coachella Valley lies the desert’s premier shopping and dining destination. But beyond that, El Paseo is home to a vibrant arts and design district that brings the desert to life with fashion, cars, food, music and more. Over the next few months, you won’t want to miss out on appearances by celebrity chefs like Tyler Florence, runway shows by Josie Natori and Michael Costello, performances from the Coachella Valley’s best cover bands and free family events showcasing the best of the desert’s art scene. Make space on your calendar because El Paseo has so much in store this season!

