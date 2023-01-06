Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer warns investors not to ‘gamble’ on tech stocks despite recent gains
CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "Just remember, if you were buying tech here off some weaker macroeconomic numbers, you're not investing, you're simply gambling," he said. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite marked its second day of gains on...
CNBC
Tesla stock has been 'nothing short of a disaster,' hedge fund manager says
David Neuhauser, chief investment officer of hedge fund Livermore Partners, said Tesla's stock had been "nothing short of a disaster" for investors after shares in the company declined by more than 65% in the past year. Neuhauser has shorted Tesla shares.
CNBC
Should you just buy or avoid Tesla in 2023? The 'Fast Money' traders debate
The traders on whether this year is a good time to buy Tesla stock. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
CNBC
Now is an 'ideal' time for young people to start building wealth, says investing expert
I'm still thinking about a financial tweet I saw on New Year's Eve. It shows a screengrab from a TikTok picturing a young, smiling woman, whose username is cropped out. The superimposed text reads, "When the market falls at the same time you decide to invest, so you're buying shares cheaper and can earn higher returns."
CNBC
Charts are ‘screaming’ that it’s not too late to buy homebuilder stocks, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that investors still have a chance to buy homebuilder stocks before a possible run-up. “The charts are screaming that it’s not too late to buy the homebuilders. In fact, you should still be buying them hand over fist,” he said. CNBC's...
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
CNBC
Approaching age 62? What you need to know about Social Security's 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment and claiming benefits
An 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 will provide Social Security beneficiaries with the biggest boost in four decades. If you're tempted to claim Social Security retirement benefits early, experts say it may be wiser to wait. Current Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive an 8.7% boost to their benefits...
CNBC
Eli Lilly has spent years and billions of dollars in search of an effective Alzheimer's drug. But success is not all or nothing for the stock
A new drug from Club holding Lilly, called donanemab, aims to prolong brain cognition and functioning in Alzheimer's patients. The experimental treatment is currently in late-stage trials, with results expected in the first half of this year. Optimism is rising for Lilly's treatment, however, after a similar drug developed by...
CNBC
Gold trades near 8-month high and analysts expect its rise to continue
Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts pick these stocks to celebrate the new year
With the brutal 2022 behind us, we look ahead to a year of relatively predictable challenges. This calls for careful investing with a longer-term view. To help the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track record.
CNBC
Elon Musk's $182 billion net worth drop breaks Guinness World Record
Elon Musk can add a new title to his resume: Guinness World Record holder. The "Technoking" of Tesla made it into the record books thanks to an abysmal 2022 which saw his fortune shrink by $182 billion, the organization announced Friday in a release that cited data from Forbes. Guinness...
CNBC
How to retire with $2 million if you make $100,000 per year
It's a good idea to begin saving a small percentage of your salary as soon as possible. It's a simple way to ensure you're prepared for retirement. As a rule of thumb, most financial advisors suggest you save 10% to 15% of your earnings. Here's a case study assuming you...
CNBC
Powell says Fed might have to make unpopular decisions to stabilize prices
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that stabilizing prices requires making tough decisions that can be unpopular politically. In other remarks, the central bank leader said the Fed is "not, and will not be, a 'climate policymaker.'" Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank...
CNBC
Market expectations for a soft landing are growing after latest batch of economic reports
The soft landing crowd is back. The consensus for 2023 has been extremely bearish going into the new year. But data is starting to accumulate that inflation is moderating and job growth as noted by the nonfarm payrolls report, the ADP private payrolls count, and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, may slow but is still strong. Longer-term bond yields are declining, the dollar is again in a downtrend.
CNBC
Monday, Jan. 9, 2023: Cramer sells shares of these portfolio tech stocks with high multiples
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why the Federal Reserve could be slowing their pace of interest rate hikes soon and what that means for the portfolio. Jim explains why he trimmed two tech stocks he likes very much, and breaks down recent analyst calls on some energy stocks in the Charitable Trust.
CNBC
Wells Fargo, once the No. 1 player in mortgages, is stepping back from the housing market
Instead of its previous goal of reaching as many Americans as possible, the company will now focus on home loans for existing bank and wealth management customers and borrowers in minority communities, CNBC has learned. As part of its retrenchment, Wells Fargo is also shuttering its correspondent business that buys...
CNBC
If you want higher pay, your chances are better now than in 6 months, says expert: 'Make your moves as soon as possible'
Finding higher pay is one way workers can combat high inflation. But a limited window of opportunity may be gone in six months. New government jobs data shows the U.S. labor market is still strong, with a record low unemployment rate of 3.5%. "The unemployment rate is the lowest in...
CNBC
America's Top 10 "Most Just" Companies — JUST Capital
CNBC partner JUST Capital announced its 2023 list of 100 "Most Just" companies. After looking at 20 'just' business behaviors identified by the American public as top priorities, here are this years top 10 performers.
CNBC
Here's what's behind Jefferies' buy rating on Boeing, $240 price target
Jefferies Sheila Kahyaouglu joins 'Closing Bell to discuss her buy rating on Boeing, with a price target of $240. She also discusses airline stocks.
CNBC
Mortgage refinance demand surges, as homeowners take advantage of lower interest rates
The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased last week to 6.42% from 6.58%. The drop in rates sparked a 5% increase in applications to refinance a home loan. After rising at the end of the year, mortgage rates dropped sharply...
