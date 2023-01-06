ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Will the Astros bring back Yuli Gurriel in 2023?

The Houston Astros were an active participant in the hot stove portion of the offseason, as team owner Jim Crane and the front office worked to improve the roster of the defending champions. Justin Verlander is gone and 2020 AL MVP Josè Abreu is now aboard. Michael Brantley is back,...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Astros radio announcer Robert Ford wins top Texas broadcasting award

The Houston Astros won their second World Series championship in franchise history in November, and recently, one of the team's broadcasters secured his own piece of notable hardware. Astros radio play-by-play announcer Robert Ford was named the 2022 Texas Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, per...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy