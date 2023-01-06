Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe’s mother breaks silence: ‘Clearly, there must have been some problems’
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's mother spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital only days after her daughter, a mom of three, was last seen.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
FAA orders all domestic flights grounded after system outage; not a cyberattack, White House says
Update 8:30 a.m. EST Jan. 11: As of 8:30 a.m. EST, more than 3,700 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been delayed. Just over 600 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been canceled. Update 8:23 a.m. EST Jan. 11: The FAA says...
Biden briefed on FAA outage, White House says no evidence of cyberattack
The White House on Wednesday said it has not seen evidence of a cyberattack being the cause of a system outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that has caused hundreds of flights to be delayed.
Another American gift to autocrats
Our foreign adversaries once again grabbed their popcorn and keyboards, as Congress descended into chaos.
European officials to begin Lebanon graft questioning next week -minister
BEIRUT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - European investigators will arrive in Lebanon on January 16 as part of a cross-border probe into alleged fraud by the Mediterranean country's central bank governor Riad Salameh, Lebanon's caretaker justice minister said on Wednesday.
Grass for gas? Researchers, businesses weigh options for sustainable aviation fuel
On a recent breezy December afternoon, Jason Salfi, CEO of Dimensional Energy, took the stage at the University of Arizona Tech Park in Tucson donning a big smile and a white hard hat. He was there to cut the ribbon on the company's new project to help decarbonize aviation, one of the trickiest sectors to emancipate from fossil fuels. ...
Some flights from Spain to U.S. delayed after glitch
MADRID, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Several flights from Madrid airport to the United States were delayed on Wednesday morning, according to information released on the website of Aena (AENA.MC), which operates the airport.
