Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Natrona County sheriff swears in two new deputies

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office welcomed two new deputies Monday. Sheriff John Harlin swore in Crystal Corson and Mercedes Madding, the office announced on social media. Corson has been a civilian employee of the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office for two years. Her interest in a...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/9/23–1/10/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(WATCH) Newly elected, reelected Natrona County legislators take oaths as 67th Wyoming Legislature convenes

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County’s newly elected Wyoming House and Senate lawmakers took their oaths of office as the 67th Wyoming Legislature convened today in Cheyenne. Three challengers successfully ousted House incumbents in the 2022 election: Bill Allemand in District 58, Jeanette Ward in District 57 and Tony Locke in District 35. Forrest Chadwick is the first elected representative to the newly created District 62.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper-Natrona County Health Department schedules Pap-A-Thon

CASPER, Wyo. — On Jan. 28, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department will host its first-ever Pap-A-Thon, providing a chance for women to receive pap smears and HPV tests. Those who are at least 21 years old and have not received a pap in the last five years are invited to join the health department at the its building at 475 S. Spruce St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get one done.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/10/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Jan 10. Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney Mackenzie Morrison represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Mills welcomes new mayor, City Council members

MILLS, Wyo. — Tuesday marked a day of change in Mills, as Leah Juarez was officially sworn in as the city’s newest mayor. Additionally, Cherie Butcher and Tim Sutherland took their seats as the newest members of the Mills City Council. Juarez, who is replacing outgoing mayor Seth...
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Evansville applies for two grants to improve water system

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Evansville Town Council unanimously agreed to apply for a pair of American Rescue Plan Act grants, both of which would go toward improving the city’s water system. One of the grants is for an emergency connection project that would allow Evansville to...
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (1/9/23–1/10/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

School board awards ~$113K contract for Crest Hill Elementary flooring replacement

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees authorized NCSD to award a contract to Casper-based Commercial Flooring Inc. for the Crest Hill Elementary School flooring replacement project. Commercial Flooring’s $113,266 bid for the project was the lowest of three bids the school district...
CASPER, WY
newslj.com

Liquor law changes proposed

CASPER —Liquor laws and eyesore properties are top priorities for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities this legislative session. The association, which lobbies on behalf of Wyoming cities and towns, is pushing hard for four proposals expected to go before lawmakers in the coming weeks, according to a legislative agenda provided to the city of Casper.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Vail Interiors awarded $54,550 contract to replace carpets at NCSD Central Services

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-based Vail Interiors LLC has been selected to replace the carpets at the Natrona County School District Central Services facility. Vail Interiors’ $54,550 bid for the carpet replacement project was the lowest of three bids received by the school district. The NCSD Board of Trustees authorized the school district to award the contract to Vail Interiors during its meeting on Monday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

School district to have artificial turf at Casper high schools replaced for ~$1.79M

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District is preparing to have the artificial turf at Kelly Walsh and Natrona County High Schools replaced. On Monday, the NCSD Board of Trustees authorized the school district to award the artificial turf replacement contract to Field Turf USA Inc. The company submitted a bid of $1,794,231 to carry out the project.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County weekly arrest report (12/31/22–1/6/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona Schools select Texas company as natural gas supplier

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District has selected a Texas-based company to provide its natural gas. On Monday, the NCSD Board of Trustees authorized the school district to award the Choice Gas natural gas supplier contract to Houston-based Symmetry Energy Solutions LLC. NCSD received natural gas price...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Third defendant sentenced for role in drive-by shooting last April in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man identified as the driver in a drive-by shooting in south Casper last April has received a suspended prison sentence and a term of probation. Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri said at sentencing in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday that the state was recommending a 6- to 10-year sentence for Daniel Marin-Laris, 25, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault last September.
CASPER, WY

