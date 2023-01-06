Read full article on original website
Related
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
U.S. says Iran may be "contributing to widespread war crimes" in Ukraine
Iran may be “contributing to widespread war crimes" in Ukraine by supplying Russia with drones and other weapons used in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday. Driving the news: Russia has used hundreds of Iranian-made Shahed-136 Kamikaze drones in its...
Ukraine sends reinforcements to "bloodiest" fighting in the east
Ukraine is taking steps to bolster defenses around the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar, the "bloodiest places on the frontline," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Sunday. Driving the news: Russian fighters — many of them Wagner Group mercenaries — are attempting to capture the city of...
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Mexican president calls on Biden to end U.S. "disdain" for Latin America
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City. Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden,...
Scoop: Israel's Dermer in D.C. for first visit by minister of new government
Ron Dermer, the Israeli minister for strategic affairs, arrived in Washington on Monday for talks with senior White House and State Department officials, two Israeli officials told Axios. Why it matters: It will be the first visit by an Israeli minister to Washington since the new Israeli government was sworn...
Another American gift to autocrats
Our foreign adversaries once again grabbed their popcorn and keyboards, as Congress descended into chaos.
Democrats want Bolsonaro expelled from U.S. after attack in Brazil
Some Democratic lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to eject former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro from the U.S. after a mob of his right-wing supporters stormed Brazil's National Congress and other government buildings on Sunday. Driving the news: Bolsonaro, who lost to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in...
Janet Yellen to stay on as Biden's Treasury secretary
President Biden and Janet Yellen agreed late last year she will stay on as secretary of the Treasury, according to an administration official. Why it matters: White House officials in the fall of last year had been preparing for Yellen's potential departure after the 2022 midterms, depending in part on the outcome of the elections, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.
Benzinga
China Gets Hold Of Alibaba And Other Tops Execs Of Chinese Companies To Trumpet Confidence In Domestic Economy On State TV
Executives from 21 private-sector Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, lauded their confidence in the nation’s economy in an unparalleled program aired by China’s state broadcaster. Alibaba Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong represented the company, considered the tech barometer of the country. The other companies...
Biden briefed on FAA outage, White House says no evidence of cyberattack
The White House on Wednesday said it has not seen evidence of a cyberattack being the cause of a system outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that has caused hundreds of flights to be delayed.
Special counsel decision looms over Biden documents probe
Attorney General Merrick Garland will eventually have to decide whether to appoint a special counsel on the Biden classified documents probe — while leaning on guidance from a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney. Why it matters: Garland's reported decision to assign the case to U.S. Attorney John Lausch could help insulate...
Sen. Mark Warner asks for Congress to be briefed on Biden documents
Senate Intelligence Chair Mark Warner (D-Va.) asked Tuesday that Congress be briefed on the classified documents that were found from President Biden's time as vice president. Why it matters: Warner's pressure comes after the Democratic senator has pressed for more information on classified documents seized last year at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
House creates panel to probe “weaponization” of federal agencies
House Republicans on Tuesday voted to create a select subcommittee to investigate the “weaponization” of the federal government. Driving the news: The creation of the potentially powerful panel fulfills a key promise House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made to a group of right-wing rebels last week in order to obtain his gavel.
Republicans' escalating war with the feds
House Republicans are gearing up for a sprawling, multi-pronged investigation into federal law enforcement agencies, voting on Tuesday to establish a select committee to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal government. The big picture: The committee is the culmination of a growing antipathy among Republican lawmakers — and, crucially, their...
GOP's defense divide
The threat of cuts to U.S. defense spending has emerged as a flashpoint in House Republicans' first week in the majority, widening the GOP's isolationist fault line and exposing the fragility of Kevin McCarthy's young speakership. Why it matters: The implications of McCarthy's budget concessions are global, stretching far beyond...
GOP rep. introduces articles of impeachment against Mayorkas
Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) has introduced articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Driving the news: Newly-elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had previously threatened a potential “impeachment inquiry” into Mayorkas over the DHS secretary's handling of the U.S.-Mexico border if Mayorkas didn't resign — a nod to the GOP conference’s right flank that ultimately undermined his speakership bid.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0