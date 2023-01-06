ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine sends reinforcements to "bloodiest" fighting in the east

Ukraine is taking steps to bolster defenses around the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar, the "bloodiest places on the frontline," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Sunday. Driving the news: Russian fighters — many of them Wagner Group mercenaries — are attempting to capture the city of...
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Mexican president calls on Biden to end U.S. "disdain" for Latin America

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City. Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden,...
Democrats want Bolsonaro expelled from U.S. after attack in Brazil

Some Democratic lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to eject former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro from the U.S. after a mob of his right-wing supporters stormed Brazil's National Congress and other government buildings on Sunday. Driving the news: Bolsonaro, who lost to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in...
Janet Yellen to stay on as Biden's Treasury secretary

President Biden and Janet Yellen agreed late last year she will stay on as secretary of the Treasury, according to an administration official. Why it matters: White House officials in the fall of last year had been preparing for Yellen's potential departure after the 2022 midterms, depending in part on the outcome of the elections, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.
China Gets Hold Of Alibaba And Other Tops Execs Of Chinese Companies To Trumpet Confidence In Domestic Economy On State TV

Executives from 21 private-sector Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, lauded their confidence in the nation’s economy in an unparalleled program aired by China’s state broadcaster. Alibaba Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong represented the company, considered the tech barometer of the country. The other companies...
Special counsel decision looms over Biden documents probe

Attorney General Merrick Garland will eventually have to decide whether to appoint a special counsel on the Biden classified documents probe — while leaning on guidance from a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney. Why it matters: Garland's reported decision to assign the case to U.S. Attorney John Lausch could help insulate...
Sen. Mark Warner asks for Congress to be briefed on Biden documents

Senate Intelligence Chair Mark Warner (D-Va.) asked Tuesday that Congress be briefed on the classified documents that were found from President Biden's time as vice president. Why it matters: Warner's pressure comes after the Democratic senator has pressed for more information on classified documents seized last year at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
House creates panel to probe “weaponization” of federal agencies

House Republicans on Tuesday voted to create a select subcommittee to investigate the “weaponization” of the federal government. Driving the news: The creation of the potentially powerful panel fulfills a key promise House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made to a group of right-wing rebels last week in order to obtain his gavel.
Republicans' escalating war with the feds

House Republicans are gearing up for a sprawling, multi-pronged investigation into federal law enforcement agencies, voting on Tuesday to establish a select committee to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal government. The big picture: The committee is the culmination of a growing antipathy among Republican lawmakers — and, crucially, their...
GOP's defense divide

The threat of cuts to U.S. defense spending has emerged as a flashpoint in House Republicans' first week in the majority, widening the GOP's isolationist fault line and exposing the fragility of Kevin McCarthy's young speakership. Why it matters: The implications of McCarthy's budget concessions are global, stretching far beyond...
GOP rep. introduces articles of impeachment against Mayorkas

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) has introduced articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Driving the news: Newly-elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had previously threatened a potential “impeachment inquiry” into Mayorkas over the DHS secretary's handling of the U.S.-Mexico border if Mayorkas didn't resign — a nod to the GOP conference’s right flank that ultimately undermined his speakership bid.
