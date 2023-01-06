Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
Award nominees announced for 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards
CLEVELAND — With the event just weeks away, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission has announced its nominees for the 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, which will be held at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The nominees for this year's event, which will be hosted by Cleveland...
Bash on the Bay 2023 lineup is here
The Bash on the Bay music festival is coming back this summer and has a stacked lineup for its 2023 iteration.
Doctors to give update on Damar Hamlin, why the Browns fired Bernie Kosar, Akron teacher strike avoided, Cedar Point to reopen Top Thrill Dragster
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 9, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Doctors are expected to give another update on Damar Hamlin’s condition today at 3 pm. Plus, learn what we...
Never Say Dive to Bring Craft Cocktails to Classic Old Brooklyn Tavern
'We want to do the best cocktails we can possibly do but serve them in a really approachable environment.'
West Bank of the Flats will host returning Brite Winter event next month
CLEVELAND — The popular outdoor music event Brite Winter returns to the West Bank of the Flats on February 25 with the theme of "Anchors Away!" The theme of this year's event is said to "celebrate Cleveland's connection to the Cuyahoga River and the Great Lakes." Brite Winter will...
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in Cleveland
If you're in Cleveland, you should visit these local joints. If you're looking for a bite to eat in the Civic Center District, you should consider grabbing a cheesesteak at this restaurant. Get their original cheesesteak, which comes with steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, white American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. If you want more meat and cheese, check out the bacon 4 cheese steak; in addition to steak and white American cheese, this sandwich comes with bacon, swiss cheese, provolone, and cheddar cheese. They also offer a pizza-inspired cheesesteak with steak, pepperoni, grilled onions, green peppers, provolone, pizza sauce, Italian seasoning, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, and they have a great chicken Philly.
66th annual Progressive Cleveland Boat Show returns to I-X Center
CLEVELAND — Get your summer vibes going! The Progressive Cleveland Boat Show is back and better than ever in its 66th year. The show runs from Thursday, Jan. 12, through Sunday, Jan. 15, at Cleveland's I-X Center. Visitors will, once again, be able to climb aboard the hundreds of...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb speaks with 3News' Russ Mitchell as 2nd year of term begins
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb recently wrapped up his first year in office. As he prepares to introduce a plan to spend $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds at Monday's city council meeting, Bibb took a few moments to look back at 2022 with 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell.
Restaurants, bars profiting from first week of sports betting, while others wait
The first week of sports betting in Ohio is almost in the books. This weekend fans continued packing bars and restaurants to place bets.
Cedar Point gives update on future of Top Thrill Dragster: 'New formula of thrills' coming in 2024
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point fans have been waiting months for an update on what’s happening with the park’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster. Now... A small tease has been unleashed... Cedar Point shared a video at noon Monday that features various clips of the ride’s towering...
Greater Cleveland Food Bank to host drive-thru food distribution in city's Muni Lot
CLEVELAND — A drive-thru food distribution event is being held by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Thursday, January 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The event will...
'I really appreciate it': Al Roker gives shout out to Cleveland in thankful message after hospitalization
CLEVELAND — A familiar face was back with the GO! morning show Tuesday -- and we couldn't be more excited!. Our friend Al Roker, who has become a weekly staple here at 3News, made his first appearance with us since he was hospitalized late last year. “I feel good....
Dozens of beagles rescued from Lakewood hoarding situation ready for new homes
ELYRIA, Ohio — In December, 41 beagles were removed from terrible conditions in a hoarding situation in Lakewood and brought to the city's shelter. "When you walk into a small shelter, you can only start to imagine what it was like in that house," Friendship Animal Protective League Executive Director Greg Willey said. We've dealt with situations like that and trust me, it's very, very overwhelming."
Lakewood sweet shop closing right after Valentine’s Day
A beloved local sweet shop is soon closing its doors.
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport among nation's worst for winter delays, study reveals
CLEVELAND — If you've struggled flying in and out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport during the winter season, you're apparently not alone. According to the travel app Hopper, Hopkins Airport ranks No. 3 in its study of the worst airports in the U.S. for travel delays and cancellations during the winter months.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
cleveland19.com
Teenager fatally shot near Cleveland high school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side. CMSD said the victim was an 11th-grade student at John Adams high school. 19 News learned his name was Pierre McCoy and he was just 18 years old.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
Comments / 0