ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Retired NY Trooper Accused of Tipping Off Illegal Rochester Gambling Ring

A retired state trooper is accused of tipping off the operators of an illegal Rochester gambling ring. Retired Sergeant Thomas Loewke agreed to obstruct the investigation into the gambling business from December 2020 until the following month. That includes at least one instance of giving his co-conspirators confidential information about...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Three Arrested After N. Clinton Ave. Shooting

Rochester police have made three arrests after the shooting of a 27-year-old city man. It happened before 9 last night on North Clinton, near Avenue A. Officers had checked on reports of gunfire there but didn't find a victim. A search of a nearby house turned up a .22-caliber handgun,...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Seneca County Inmates Accused of Assaulting Corrections Officers Last Year

3 inmates at a Seneca County prison are accused of assaulting corrections officers there in January of last year. Troopers say 41-year-old Jayvon Mulzac, 22-year-old Ernastiaze Moore, and 24-year-old Darrin Jones attacked the officers in the mess hall at Five Points Correctional Facility. All three have been indicted on felony...
iheart.com

RCSD Employees Suspended for Leaking High School Security Video of Shooting

Four Rochester City School District employees have been suspended for allegedly leaking video of last week's shooting outside Franklin High School. A school district spokeswoman says staff is not permitted to release security video. She also says the students seen in the video can be identified, jeopardizing their safety. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Fatal Webster Crash Victim Identified

State police have identified the driver killed in a weekend crash in Webster. 52-year-old Greg Hixenbaugh of Churchville died after his Jeep crashed into the bridge abutment on Route 104 at Five Mile Line Road Sunday afternoon. The Jeep burst into flames, and Hixenbaugh was dead at the scene. The...
WEBSTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: MALIK'S BODYCAM AGREEMENT IS ILLEGAL

The agreement between Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and the United Christian Leadership Ministry concerning police bodycam video is illegal on its face and should be challenged and rejected in the courts of law and public opinion. The pact gives members of the religious group “expedited access” to images collected by...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

NYS Health Dept. Warns of New COVID-19 Variant Spread

The New York State Department of Health is now sounding the alarm about the spread of newest variant of the coronavirus. That's because the variant now comprises more than half of the coronavirus cases in the state. It's recommended people take steps to protect themselves from getting sick such as...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy