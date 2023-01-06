Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Missing 6-year-old girl found, taken to hospital, PBSO says
A missing 6-year-old girl on the autism spectrum was taken to a hospital during a search by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that involved several cruisers and a helicopter. Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for PBSO, told WPTV that Aleenah Fenelus was found about two hours after she was last...
wflx.com
Pedestrian, 85, struck by vehicle, dies 2 days later
An 85-year-old pedestrian struck by a car Saturday in Lake Worth Beach died from his injuries Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. At 2:25 p.m., Pascual Martin Diego of Lake Worth was standing on the sidewalk at the northwest corner of Sixth Avenue South and Wright Drive. A 2016 RAV4 driven by Flilip Nawra, 56, of Lake Worth entered the intersection as the pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk and into the path of the vehicle. The vehicle's front passenger corner struck him and he fell to the ground.
wflx.com
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Palm Springs
A 52-year-old man was killed Monday after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a minivan near Palm Springs, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The wreck occurred just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Tenth Avenue N and Rudolf Road. A Harley-Davidson Sportster driven by...
wflx.com
Victim airlifted to hospital after boat crash in South Bay
Two people were taken to the hospital after a boat crashed Sunday morning in South Bay, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The incident occurred at about 7:50 a.m. just west of the South Bay Boat Ramp. Officials said when rescue crews arrived that an injured person was being...
wflx.com
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
An Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach died Monday, his family said. Carlos Molina, 62, of Broward County, died at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital from respiratory failure, his daughter Carla told WPTV. He was airlifted from Delray Medical Center with second- and third-degree burns.
wflx.com
All lanes back open on I-95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach
A crash on Interstate 95 northbound in central Palm Beach County was cleared after heavy delays Sunday morning. The wreck was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near the Sixth Avenue South exit in Lake Worth Beach. There were four right lanes blocked at 11 a.m., causing delays back to Lantana.
wflx.com
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 4900 block of Pineaire Lane near West Palm Beach shortly after 2 a.m. after a vehicle had crashed into some bushes.
wflx.com
Charges dropped against fired St. Lucie deputy in off-duty gunfire of child
Charges have been dropped against a fired St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy after his daughter was wounded by gunfire when a rifle discharged. Daniel Allan Weber, 35, was charged with felony child neglect with great bodily harm and misdemeanors of using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages and culpable negligence. The State Attorney Office dropped the charges Friday.
wflx.com
Check-washing fraud leaves Boca Raton business owner out $20,000
A possible case of mail fraud involving check washing left a Boca Raton business owner out $20,000 late last year. Now he has a warning for others. "I've owned this for the past 14 years," Andre Weliky, owner of the 4-95 Boca Car Wash in Boca Raton, said. "If I won the lottery, I'd still work here."
wflx.com
Delray Beach man's body retrieved from Lake Osborne after boat flips over
Officials said Sunday they recovered the body of a boater who was missing after his vessel flipped over on Lake Osborne on Saturday. The body of Roger DeCapito, 28, of Delray Beach was retrieved at about 10 a.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Arielle Callender said. Rescue crews...
wflx.com
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint while walking dog
Detectives with the Boca Raton Police Department are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight Saturday. Police said the victim was walking his dog along the 2800 block of Spanish River Road, when two men drove up in a newer-model blue Ford Mustang. The suspects got...
wflx.com
Hit-and-run victim at vigil in Boynton Beach out of ICU
The 70-year-old activist hit during a vigil in Boynton Beach is out of the intensive care unit at Delray Medical Center and is still receiving treatment there. Bishop Bernard Wright "is making progress," Andrew Lofholm, who is communications and community relations manager for Tenet's Palm Beach Health Network, said. "There is still a long road to go in his recovery."
wflx.com
Riviera Beach girl, 11, missing, endangered
An 11-year girl from Riviera Beach has been missing since Thursday, the Palm Beach Schools Police Department said. Jaliyah Williams was last seen at her bus stop at the southeast corner of East 25th Street and Lake Shore Drive at approximately 8:40 a.m., the agency said in a Facebook post Friday.
wflx.com
Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a canal near Boca Raton on Saturday. The person's body was discovered near the Village Of Boca Barwood. The death was not a result of a homicide, sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Sunday. Investigators said it could...
wflx.com
Martin County Sheriff's Office enforcing new rules for golf cart drivers
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is starting a new safety enforcement campaign targeting drivers of golf carts and other low speed vehicles. Crystal Fusco sat behind the wheel of a Polaris, while waiting to pick up her child Tuesday at Bessey Creek Elementary. “It’s beautiful out. The kids think...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie armed robbery suspect arrested in Fort Pierce
A man accused of robbing a gas station clerk at knifepoint and mugging a mother in front of her children at a pharmacy is behind bars. Fort Pierce police arrested 56-year-old Walter Montgomery on the 2500 block of U.S. 1 on Sunday, thanks to tips from followers on social media.
wflx.com
Teen suspect in fatal shooting of 17-year-old charged as adult
A 17-year-old Greenacres boy accused of fatally shooting another teenager has been charged as an adult. Gardy Strague was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail Tuesday. He has been identified as the teenage suspect in the shooting death of Emmanuel Castaneda, 17, of Lantana, a spokesman for the Palm Beach County state attorney's office told WPTV.
wflx.com
Broward County parents arrested in 1-year-old son's overdose death
The South Florida mother and father of a 1-year-old boy were arrested after the child died from a lethal intoxication of drugs last year, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Wendy Previl, 30, of Pompano Beach, and Shaneka Dean, 33, of Deerfield Beach, were taken into custody Monday and face...
