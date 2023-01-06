ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantana, FL

wflx.com

Missing 6-year-old girl found, taken to hospital, PBSO says

A missing 6-year-old girl on the autism spectrum was taken to a hospital during a search by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that involved several cruisers and a helicopter. Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for PBSO, told WPTV that Aleenah Fenelus was found about two hours after she was last...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Pedestrian, 85, struck by vehicle, dies 2 days later

An 85-year-old pedestrian struck by a car Saturday in Lake Worth Beach died from his injuries Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. At 2:25 p.m., Pascual Martin Diego of Lake Worth was standing on the sidewalk at the northwest corner of Sixth Avenue South and Wright Drive. A 2016 RAV4 driven by Flilip Nawra, 56, of Lake Worth entered the intersection as the pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk and into the path of the vehicle. The vehicle's front passenger corner struck him and he fell to the ground.
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Palm Springs

A 52-year-old man was killed Monday after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a minivan near Palm Springs, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The wreck occurred just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Tenth Avenue N and Rudolf Road. A Harley-Davidson Sportster driven by...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
wflx.com

Victim airlifted to hospital after boat crash in South Bay

Two people were taken to the hospital after a boat crashed Sunday morning in South Bay, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The incident occurred at about 7:50 a.m. just west of the South Bay Boat Ramp. Officials said when rescue crews arrived that an injured person was being...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies

An Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach died Monday, his family said. Carlos Molina, 62, of Broward County, died at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital from respiratory failure, his daughter Carla told WPTV. He was airlifted from Delray Medical Center with second- and third-degree burns.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

All lanes back open on I-95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach

A crash on Interstate 95 northbound in central Palm Beach County was cleared after heavy delays Sunday morning. The wreck was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near the Sixth Avenue South exit in Lake Worth Beach. There were four right lanes blocked at 11 a.m., causing delays back to Lantana.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes

Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 4900 block of Pineaire Lane near West Palm Beach shortly after 2 a.m. after a vehicle had crashed into some bushes.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Charges dropped against fired St. Lucie deputy in off-duty gunfire of child

Charges have been dropped against a fired St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy after his daughter was wounded by gunfire when a rifle discharged. Daniel Allan Weber, 35, was charged with felony child neglect with great bodily harm and misdemeanors of using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages and culpable negligence. The State Attorney Office dropped the charges Friday.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Check-washing fraud leaves Boca Raton business owner out $20,000

A possible case of mail fraud involving check washing left a Boca Raton business owner out $20,000 late last year. Now he has a warning for others. "I've owned this for the past 14 years," Andre Weliky, owner of the 4-95 Boca Car Wash in Boca Raton, said. "If I won the lottery, I'd still work here."
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Police: Man robbed at gunpoint while walking dog

Detectives with the Boca Raton Police Department are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight Saturday. Police said the victim was walking his dog along the 2800 block of Spanish River Road, when two men drove up in a newer-model blue Ford Mustang. The suspects got...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Hit-and-run victim at vigil in Boynton Beach out of ICU

The 70-year-old activist hit during a vigil in Boynton Beach is out of the intensive care unit at Delray Medical Center and is still receiving treatment there. Bishop Bernard Wright "is making progress," Andrew Lofholm, who is communications and community relations manager for Tenet's Palm Beach Health Network, said. "There is still a long road to go in his recovery."
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Riviera Beach girl, 11, missing, endangered

An 11-year girl from Riviera Beach has been missing since Thursday, the Palm Beach Schools Police Department said. Jaliyah Williams was last seen at her bus stop at the southeast corner of East 25th Street and Lake Shore Drive at approximately 8:40 a.m., the agency said in a Facebook post Friday.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a canal near Boca Raton on Saturday. The person's body was discovered near the Village Of Boca Barwood. The death was not a result of a homicide, sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Sunday. Investigators said it could...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie armed robbery suspect arrested in Fort Pierce

A man accused of robbing a gas station clerk at knifepoint and mugging a mother in front of her children at a pharmacy is behind bars. Fort Pierce police arrested 56-year-old Walter Montgomery on the 2500 block of U.S. 1 on Sunday, thanks to tips from followers on social media.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Teen suspect in fatal shooting of 17-year-old charged as adult

A 17-year-old Greenacres boy accused of fatally shooting another teenager has been charged as an adult. Gardy Strague was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail Tuesday. He has been identified as the teenage suspect in the shooting death of Emmanuel Castaneda, 17, of Lantana, a spokesman for the Palm Beach County state attorney's office told WPTV.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Broward County parents arrested in 1-year-old son's overdose death

The South Florida mother and father of a 1-year-old boy were arrested after the child died from a lethal intoxication of drugs last year, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Wendy Previl, 30, of Pompano Beach, and Shaneka Dean, 33, of Deerfield Beach, were taken into custody Monday and face...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

