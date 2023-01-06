Read full article on original website
The best-paying San Francisco Bay Area tech companies currently hiring
Tech companies with positions in California are paying software engineers between $149,000 and $219,000.
chartattack.com
Best Advice for Moving To San Mateo, CA
The population of San Mateo, a suburb of San Francisco, is 103,619 people. San Mateo, which is in San Mateo County, is among California’s best places to live. Many San Mateo residents are homeowners and enjoy a blend of urban and suburban living. Beautiful San Mateo is located south of San Francisco. Native Indians, who were the first to settle in the area, call the city home.
Silicon Valley
This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study
Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
Elon Musk Predicts One of San Francisco's Problems Will Get Worse
The Covid-19 pandemic has been good for tech companies. The global economy has moved online overnight. From groceries to medical consultations to art, the economy has become tech-driven. The pandemic has thus enabled technology to become the engine of our daily lives faster than expected. One of the big changes...
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Apartment’s Roof Blown Off as Storm Chaos Continues
An apartment building has had its roof blown off by the stormy weather that continues to batter the San Francisco Bay Area. Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, apartments at 308 Susie Way in South San Francisco saw their roofing material blown off by high speed winds. A total of 10...
Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
sfstandard.com
Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge
Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
Update: Death toll rises to 14; Lightning rumbles through San Francisco, East Bay
SAN FRANCISCO --An active jet stream continued to be an atmospheric river expressway, slamming yet another weather front into the Bay Area early Tuesday with damaging winds, lightning strikes, tornado warnings and intense downpours.Tuesday's system was embedded with potent storm cells carrying pea-sized hail, lightning and thunder. A cell that moved over San Francisco and the East Bay around noon triggered 5-10 lightning strikes every 5 minutes. The death toll from the storms that began last week climbed from 12 to 14 on Monday, after two people including a homeless person were killed by falling trees, state officials said. The...
Bay Area home inspector lists red flags to watch for following series of storms
CONCORD – Homes across the Bay Area are taking a beating from the continuing line of back to back storms. Inspectors say now is the time to look for any damage."I think the most significant is that we've seen some water pooling around the house," says Ron Chang, the owner of WIN Home Inspection Tri-Cities. On Tuesday, Chang was talking with homeowner Maria Elena Roja about some of the issues he found at her Concord home.Roja has lived in the Eichler since 1989, but is now thinking of selling and wanted to get the house inspected for possible storm damage...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Guest Commentary: Cut Out a Cancer on San Francisco
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. For over six decades, the Central Freeway has blighted the heart of San Francisco, as...
Eater
Here Are the Most Delicious Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in the San Francisco Bay Area
It’s about to be the Year of the Rabbit, symbolizing prosperity, longevity, and peace. While we don’t know what this new year will bring you, what we do know for sure is there are plenty of places to eat and celebrate the Lunar New Year around the Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years
NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
Huge Flock of Birds Unable to Fly in High Winds in California Is Just So Sad
Everyone is hoping they found trees to hunker down in.
matadornetwork.com
Inside the San Francisco Cafe That Brought Irish Coffee To America
Hear the phrase Irish coffee and you probably think of Dublin, not San Francisco. But one of the world’s most famous Irish coffee houses is located a stone’s throw from the Golden Gate Bridge — The Buena Vista Cafe has been serving Irish coffee in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood since 1952, solidifying its place as one of the most iconic restaurants in the city.
sfstandard.com
Parklet Problems: Restaurant Owners Struggle With New Rules, Reconsider Value of Outdoor Dining
Two years ago, chef Greg Lutes put up a parklet in front of his Bernal Heights restaurant, 3rd Cousin. Like countless other restaurateurs, he was quick to offer an outdoor dining option during Covid, fearing what might happen to his business if he didn’t. And he was also careful to construct his parklet to meet city code.
San Francisco business owner filmed spraying woman who appears to be homeless with hose
A local business is getting some misdirected hate after a man was filmed spraying water on a woman who appears to be homeless in front of the establishment. The problem is, the man isn't affiliated with the business.
Eater
Ghirardelli Chocolates Contain Heavy Metals. Apparently, So Do Trader Joe’s.
Consumer Reports published a report last month indicating many dark chocolates contain high levels of lead and cadmium. SFGATE reports Lindt, Godiva, Trader Joe’s, and San Francisco’s own Ghirardelli Chocolate were all on the list of 28 companies whose products contain the chemicals. Lead and cadmium, when consumed in high amounts, can cause neurological and developmental damage in addition to scores of other issues.
sfstandard.com
‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage
The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
