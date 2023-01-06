ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

COVID-19 still a worry at nursing homes

Good morning, it is Wednesday, and yes, COVID-19 is still with us. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities house the frail and elderly — the population most susceptible to illness and death from COVID-19. Booster shots are encouraged, but less than half of residents and less than a quarter of staff at these facilities are up to date on boosters, reports Christina Hall.
