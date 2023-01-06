ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Firefighters battle fire at former home of missing Cohasset mom

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
COHASSET, Mass- — Firefighters responded to Jerusalem Road in Cohasset Friday afternoon after a large fire erupted at a home.

Around 2:15 p.m., Cohasset Fire and Police responded to 725 Jerusalem Road and smoke was seen coming from the attic of the home. Cohasset crews struck a second alarm shortly after arriving on the scene.

The four occupants of the home, three adults and a young child, safely got out. There were no injuries.

The home used to be owned by Ana Walshe, the missing mother of three that never arrived at Logan Airport on New Year’s Day. The home was sold on March 17, 2022 according to public records.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley told Boston 25 News reporter Bob Ward that the fire started in the attic and was called in by the family who currently lives in the home.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Cohasset Police.

