NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball off to running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury walks towards the locker room before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL roundup: Eagles lock down No. 1 seed in NFC
Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday. Hurts had missed the last two games, replaced by Gardner Minshew in losses to Dallas and New Orleans, as the Eagles (14-3) failed to secure the top seed. Sunday's win also locked up the NFC East title for Philadelphia. ...
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to start against Giants
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants, ESPN reported. Hurts has missed the past two games -- both Philadelphia losses -- with an injury to his right throwing shoulder as the Eagles (13-3) failed to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Hurts was limited in all three practices this week and is listed as questionable against the Giants...
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Utah QB Cam Rising returning for '23 season
Utah quarterback Cam Rising plans to play for the Utes in 2023 rather than jump to the NFL. Rising, who will be a sixth-year senior, led Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 championships and a Rose Bowl appearance. Rising left the Rose Bowl loss to Penn State in the third quarter, citing a left knee issue that he dealt with for the final two months of the season. Rising shared a 40-second...
Lions Packers Football
Packers' Keisean Nixon is stopped by Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board on Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay.
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert has broken thumb
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb in Sunday's playoff-clinching win and his status is in doubt for this week's playoff game, NFL Network reported Monday. The Dolphins play at Buffalo on Sunday in an AFC Wild Card game. The Dolphins are also uncertain who their quarterback will be. Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and primary backup Teddy Bridgewater suffered a broken pinkie finger last week, missing...
Arthur Smith, Falcons proud of rookie class after season finale
If Sunday's 30-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was any indication, the Atlanta Falcons' future looks bright due to a promising rookie class that really emerged as the season progressed. First-year players Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier and Drake London stole the show on offense in the victory over the Bucs, while fellow rookie Troy Andersen continued his strong play at linebacker on a young defense as the Falcons finished the season 7-10 for the second straight year. ...
Rebuild-a-Bears: GM eyes 'playmakers' with $100M cap surplus, No. 1 pick
General manager Ryan Poles can transition to rebuild-a-Bears mode, and his riches are boundless after Chicago claimed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. "Everyone should be excited about the direction we're about to go," Poles said Tuesday. The Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to finish the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, leapfrogging the Texans in the draft order because of Houston's last-second win...
Jalen Hurts, Eagles land top playoff seed in NFC by beating Giants
Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win Sunday over the visiting New York Giants. Hurts had missed the last two games, replaced by Gardner Minshew in losses to Dallas and New Orleans, as the Eagles (14-3) failed to secure the top seed. Sunday's win also locked up the NFC East title for Philadelphia. ...
QBs take center stage in Chargers, Jaguars wild-card showdown
One of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL will celebrate his playoff debut with a victory Saturday night when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round. Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars and Justin Herbert of the Chargers participate in their initial postseason games with the winner moving on to a bigger stage in the divisional playoffs next weekend. The fourth-seeded Jaguars (9-8) barged...
