Eagle County, CO

Vail Daily

Eat Chat Connect event at CMC Edwards Jan. 10

Child and adolescent sexual development is natural and healthy and can lead to questions and concerns regarding consent and developing healthy relationships. Mountain Youth, together with Bright Future Foundation and Vail Psychologist, will host an Eat Chat Connect event to support conversations about consent and building healthy adolescent relationships. Data from the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey (HKCS) found that 20% of respondents who “dated or went out with someone during the past 12 months, had been controlled or emotionally hurt by someone they were dating or going out with.” This event will showcase two local experts who will provide tools and resources to parents and their youth on how to talk about consent, the importance of developing positive youth-adult and peer-peer relationships, and how we can work together to create a “consent culture.”
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Large slash piles to be burned north of Vail this week￼

Firefighters with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are planning to burn large slash piles this week beginning Tuesday about 4 miles northwest of Vail along Red and White Mountain Road (NFSR 734). Smoke and potentially flames could be visible from Vail and the Interstate 70 corridor. “We...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A pretty cool start to the new year

On Jan. 1, our car’s AWD became overly ambitious and beached itself on a pile of snow in East Vail. We wanted to thank the Town Council member, who along with his spouse, pulled over — delaying a no-doubt awesome meal at Apres Cafe — and provided his exceptional Good Samaritan snow shoveling services.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Curious Nature: How the quaking Aspen rules North America

What’s the largest tree you’ve ever seen? Maybe you have traveled to see the sequoias and redwoods in California. Maybe you found yourself in Sunderland, Massachusetts, and found the Buttonball tree, said to be the widest Sycamore east of the Mississippi. If you have spent any time in Eagle County, you have probably seen a tree even larger than those and you haven’t even noticed.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail drops ropes on Sun Down Bowl, the last of Back Bowls to open

Vail Mountain dropped the ropes Tuesday on Sun Down Bowl, the last piece of the Back Bowls to open for the season. While there has been ample snow this season, a haul rope to be used for the new Sun Down Express lift had been laying on the runs, creating an obvious hazard. The recent hanging of those cables has now made the area safe for skiers and riders.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Berry Organized helps Vail Valley professionals organize their homes

Date opened: I started in California in 2016 and moved to the mountains in 2017. Contact information: Email Sierra@berryorganized.space or call 808-295-5171. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, call Business Editor Scott Miller at 970-748-2930 or email smiller@vaildaily.com.
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal

After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Charitable Fund: A community that binds together

There are moments and then there are events. Some of these events can truly change the path of our journey, not only in our personal lives, workplace and so on. This is exactly what I experienced back in early October when I fractured my right foot and ankle in multiple places while mountain biking on my home mountain of Vail. My life was flipped upside down.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year

Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail to honor Police Chief Dwight Henninger on Jan. 10

The town of Vail is inviting the community to help recognize Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger for his tenure as president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police from 2021 to 2022. A public reception is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Donovan...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: James Craig Butters

Craig, long-time Eagle, Colorado resident, passed away peacefully at his home the morning of New Year’s Day. Craig was born in Shell Lake, Wisconsin to Jim and Eleanor Butters. The growing family moved a few times, eventually settling in San Diego, California in 1960. He spent his summers surfing and enjoying the beach with his close friends. He graduated from Mission Bay High School in 1967. In 1975 the Butters held their family reunion in Eagle over Christmas which left its mark on Craig and he relocated there a few months later. Soon after moving to Eagle he met Brunilda Rivera and they were married in 1977. The first few years of their marriage was spent traveling around the US, including a short stint in Florida.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

December saw a 13-year-high for potentially deadly natural avalanches — and an all-time record for human-caused ones — across Colorado

Anne Gasper and her team traversed the mountainside of Vail Pass and headed into the heart of avalanche territory on a recent January afternoon. Gasper, the lead snow ranger for the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area, was rushing to post as much signage as she could about avalanche conditions — and speaking with anyone recreating in the area.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
