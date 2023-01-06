Read full article on original website
Related
Eat Chat Connect event at CMC Edwards Jan. 10
Child and adolescent sexual development is natural and healthy and can lead to questions and concerns regarding consent and developing healthy relationships. Mountain Youth, together with Bright Future Foundation and Vail Psychologist, will host an Eat Chat Connect event to support conversations about consent and building healthy adolescent relationships. Data from the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey (HKCS) found that 20% of respondents who “dated or went out with someone during the past 12 months, had been controlled or emotionally hurt by someone they were dating or going out with.” This event will showcase two local experts who will provide tools and resources to parents and their youth on how to talk about consent, the importance of developing positive youth-adult and peer-peer relationships, and how we can work together to create a “consent culture.”
Large slash piles to be burned north of Vail this week￼
Firefighters with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are planning to burn large slash piles this week beginning Tuesday about 4 miles northwest of Vail along Red and White Mountain Road (NFSR 734). Smoke and potentially flames could be visible from Vail and the Interstate 70 corridor. “We...
Three airports in Colorado among worst for winter travel, according to travel site
Traveling during the winter always comes with its own set of potential obstacles, especially in Colorado where extreme weather can hit hard. According to a list recently published by Hopper.com, a travel and booking website, two ski town airports and one major airport in Colorado are among the worst in the country for winter travel.
Letter: A pretty cool start to the new year
On Jan. 1, our car’s AWD became overly ambitious and beached itself on a pile of snow in East Vail. We wanted to thank the Town Council member, who along with his spouse, pulled over — delaying a no-doubt awesome meal at Apres Cafe — and provided his exceptional Good Samaritan snow shoveling services.
Curious Nature: How the quaking Aspen rules North America
What’s the largest tree you’ve ever seen? Maybe you have traveled to see the sequoias and redwoods in California. Maybe you found yourself in Sunderland, Massachusetts, and found the Buttonball tree, said to be the widest Sycamore east of the Mississippi. If you have spent any time in Eagle County, you have probably seen a tree even larger than those and you haven’t even noticed.
Vail drops ropes on Sun Down Bowl, the last of Back Bowls to open
Vail Mountain dropped the ropes Tuesday on Sun Down Bowl, the last piece of the Back Bowls to open for the season. While there has been ample snow this season, a haul rope to be used for the new Sun Down Express lift had been laying on the runs, creating an obvious hazard. The recent hanging of those cables has now made the area safe for skiers and riders.
Berry Organized helps Vail Valley professionals organize their homes
Date opened: I started in California in 2016 and moved to the mountains in 2017. Contact information: Email Sierra@berryorganized.space or call 808-295-5171. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, call Business Editor Scott Miller at 970-748-2930 or email smiller@vaildaily.com.
Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal
After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: A community that binds together
There are moments and then there are events. Some of these events can truly change the path of our journey, not only in our personal lives, workplace and so on. This is exactly what I experienced back in early October when I fractured my right foot and ankle in multiple places while mountain biking on my home mountain of Vail. My life was flipped upside down.
PHOTOS: Haul rope now up on new Sun Down Express chairlift at Vail
Crews have been working on the haul rope splice portion of the new Sun Down Express chairlift on Vail Mountain in recent days. After the installation of the haul rope line is complete, chairs will be hung on the lift. The lift will be a four-person detachable quad from Leitner-Poma,...
Rocky Mountain Youth Corps preps for summer conservation projects in Eagle
For three weeks this summer, young people will disconnect from technology and the modern world to embark on conservation projects in Eagle open space and nearby Bureau of Land Management land. On Dec. 20, 2022, the town of Eagle announced that the Eagle Open Space and Trails Department was selected...
A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year
Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
Eagle County commissioners say they’ll prioritize early childhood education with lodging tax funds
County voters in November approved a new lodging tax. Now it’s time to determine how that money is spent. The tax, levied in unincorporated Eagle County and the town of Gypsum — the only of the county’s towns without a lodging tax — is expected to raise $3 million in its first year.
Body of 2nd snowmobiler killed in Grand County avalanche recovered
A second victim was found and confirmed deceased Sunday after an avalanche in Grand County on Saturday afternoon.
VIDEO: Sun Down Bowl run under the new lift line at Vail
Vail Daily newspaper reporter John LaConte takes a cruise through Sun Down Bowl, checking out the new lift (not yet running), which will be called Sun Down Express No. 17.
Vail to honor Police Chief Dwight Henninger on Jan. 10
The town of Vail is inviting the community to help recognize Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger for his tenure as president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police from 2021 to 2022. A public reception is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Donovan...
Obituary: James Craig Butters
Craig, long-time Eagle, Colorado resident, passed away peacefully at his home the morning of New Year’s Day. Craig was born in Shell Lake, Wisconsin to Jim and Eleanor Butters. The growing family moved a few times, eventually settling in San Diego, California in 1960. He spent his summers surfing and enjoying the beach with his close friends. He graduated from Mission Bay High School in 1967. In 1975 the Butters held their family reunion in Eagle over Christmas which left its mark on Craig and he relocated there a few months later. Soon after moving to Eagle he met Brunilda Rivera and they were married in 1977. The first few years of their marriage was spent traveling around the US, including a short stint in Florida.
Second victim's body recovered after backcountry avalanche in Colorado
The body of the second snowmobiler that was caught in an avalanche on Corona Pass on Saturday has been located and recovered, according to officials from the Grand County Sheriff's Office. The slide occurred at around 2 PM on the east face of Mount Epworth, which is located roughly six...
December saw a 13-year-high for potentially deadly natural avalanches — and an all-time record for human-caused ones — across Colorado
Anne Gasper and her team traversed the mountainside of Vail Pass and headed into the heart of avalanche territory on a recent January afternoon. Gasper, the lead snow ranger for the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area, was rushing to post as much signage as she could about avalanche conditions — and speaking with anyone recreating in the area.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0