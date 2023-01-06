ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

WNYT

Schenectady restaurant closing after 55 years

Riccitello’s Restaurant in Schenectady is closing its doors, after being in business for 55 years. Lewis and Donna Riccitello said on Facebook it’s time start a new life. They thanked all of their customers, and say they are grateful for all of the friendships they’ve made.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Fire at Rock City Falls home under investigation

Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out at a home in Rock City Falls, Saratoga County on Monday. The fire happened on Woodthrush Court. The fire was contained to the outside of the building, say firefighters. The fire was quickly put out. No one was displaced.
ROCK CITY FALLS, NY
WNYT

Hive of Hope to open in Albany

Tuesday – a new community center will open its doors in Albany. Hive of Hope on Central Avenue is having its grand opening Tuesday. The organization will work to serve those who are in recovering from substance abuse. The building will have a gym, recreation center, big screen televisions...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Brunswick man charged in thefts at Clifton Park Target

A Brunswick man is under arrest after allegedly stealing multiple things from the Clifton Park Target, last November. Pasquale Zucaro, 46, is actually a suspect in multiple Target stores in the area, say police. He was arraigned in Clifton Park and is being held in the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Court appearance adjourned for man in deadly Albany DWI

The man accused of driving into and killing an Albany woman last September was not in court on Monday. Monday’s court appearance was adjourned, and Nsikak Okure was remanded without bail. It’s not clear yet when the next court date will be. Okure is accused of driving a...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer schools add cameras to school buses

RENSSELAER – School Resource Officer Dalton Michaud watches over dismissal. Safety is a priority there, and now AI-powered cameras are being installed on Rensselaer school buses. They record license plates of vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses and send that, plus a video clip, to law enforcement. “Every...
RENSSELAER, NY
WNYT

Gloversville fire heavily damages home

Gloversville Fire chief Thomas Groff says that the department responded to a two-family home structure fire Thursday evening. He said that the fire required the assistance of multiple crews and agencies. We are told that five people reside at the residence and that two children were taken to Nathan Littauer...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Bobcat hanging by cord from highway overpass in Schoharie County damages car

SCHOHARIE COUNTY – The animal hit the car with such force, the windshield shattered. Luckily, the family inside, though surprised, was not injured. “It happened quick. We were turning into the passing lane on I-88 and it came out of nowhere. I didn’t know what exactly it was, and the frightening part was we didn’t exactly know what we had hit,” said passenger Andrew Noble.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY

