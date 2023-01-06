Read full article on original website
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
Schenectady restaurant closing after 55 years
Riccitello’s Restaurant in Schenectady is closing its doors, after being in business for 55 years. Lewis and Donna Riccitello said on Facebook it’s time start a new life. They thanked all of their customers, and say they are grateful for all of the friendships they’ve made.
State Police Special Investigations Unit raids NY Troopers PBA headquarters
Albany — The State Police Special Investigations Unit on Tuesday raided the headquarters of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association and the nearby office of its related Signal 30 Benefit Fund, which has raised millions of dollars for charitable causes. It’s unclear whether the raid also targeted...
Best fine dining restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for an upscale restaurant in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best fine dining restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.
Vehicle damaged after striking body of bobcat suspended from I-88 overpass
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating the circumstances behind a dead bobcat that was hanging from an overpass when it was struck by a passing vehicle. Investigators say Troopers responded to the area of the Schoharie Turnpike Bridge and I-88 at around 8:00 PM. State Police say...
Fire at Rock City Falls home under investigation
Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out at a home in Rock City Falls, Saratoga County on Monday. The fire happened on Woodthrush Court. The fire was contained to the outside of the building, say firefighters. The fire was quickly put out. No one was displaced.
DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others
NEWS10 ABC has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket that was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey was last seen.
New Albany Pizzeria Raising Neighborhood Pizza Biz to New Level
Downtown Albany is getting a new pizzeria that is replacing a former one. But the new pizza place is completely different from what was once there. The owners say that they are taking a neighborhood pizzeria to the next level while keeping it affordable. Where Is The New Pizzeria Opening?
Hive of Hope to open in Albany
Tuesday – a new community center will open its doors in Albany. Hive of Hope on Central Avenue is having its grand opening Tuesday. The organization will work to serve those who are in recovering from substance abuse. The building will have a gym, recreation center, big screen televisions...
Water main break in Fort Edward
According to the Washington County Department of Public Safety, the Village of Fort Edward Water Department is working to repair a water main break on Seminary Street.
Brunswick man charged in thefts at Clifton Park Target
A Brunswick man is under arrest after allegedly stealing multiple things from the Clifton Park Target, last November. Pasquale Zucaro, 46, is actually a suspect in multiple Target stores in the area, say police. He was arraigned in Clifton Park and is being held in the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility...
Court appearance adjourned for man in deadly Albany DWI
The man accused of driving into and killing an Albany woman last September was not in court on Monday. Monday’s court appearance was adjourned, and Nsikak Okure was remanded without bail. It’s not clear yet when the next court date will be. Okure is accused of driving a...
Rensselaer schools add cameras to school buses
RENSSELAER – School Resource Officer Dalton Michaud watches over dismissal. Safety is a priority there, and now AI-powered cameras are being installed on Rensselaer school buses. They record license plates of vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses and send that, plus a video clip, to law enforcement. “Every...
Gloversville fire heavily damages home
Gloversville Fire chief Thomas Groff says that the department responded to a two-family home structure fire Thursday evening. He said that the fire required the assistance of multiple crews and agencies. We are told that five people reside at the residence and that two children were taken to Nathan Littauer...
Bobcat hanging by cord from highway overpass in Schoharie County damages car
SCHOHARIE COUNTY – The animal hit the car with such force, the windshield shattered. Luckily, the family inside, though surprised, was not injured. “It happened quick. We were turning into the passing lane on I-88 and it came out of nowhere. I didn’t know what exactly it was, and the frightening part was we didn’t exactly know what we had hit,” said passenger Andrew Noble.
SP: Brunswick man arrested after multiple Target thefts
A Brunswick man was arrested on Thursday following a string of alleged thefts at the Clifton Park Target. Pasquale Zucaro, 46, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.
Troy man arrested for possessing Hallucinogen drug
During a traffic stop, police discovered the driver did not have a valid license and was in possession of Hallucinogen drugs.
Man accused in deadly Lake George motorcycle crash, seeking dismissal of indictment
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — The man police say is responsible for the motorcycle crash in Lake George that killed 2 people including a child and his stepfather is looking to have the indictment dropped, according to the court. Anthony J. Futia, who was not licensed to operate a motorcycle,...
Burn victim airlifted in Pittstown, in serious condition
According to Melrose Fire Deputy Chief Dominic Pasinella, a burn victim was airlifted via helicopter to Westchester medical on Sunday and is in serious condition.
Greenwich man arrested following missing child investigation
A Greenwich man was arrested on Friday following an investigation regarding a missing child. John Ingraham, 44, has been charged with first-degree custodial interference.
Amsterdam high school students arrested after incident
Montgomery police report the arrests of two juveniles on January 9. The two individuals were reportedly involved in an altercation outside of Amsterdam high school.
