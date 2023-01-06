NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Oct 3, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (left) and head coach Sean McVay talk during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball off to running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY…
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Lions Packers Football
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay.
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman (14) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) warms up before their game agaionst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NFL roundup: Eagles lock down No. 1 seed in NFC
Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday.
Utah QB Cam Rising returning for '23 season
Utah quarterback Cam Rising plans to play for the Utes in 2023 rather than jump to the NFL.
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury walks towards the locker room before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Hurts, Eagles land top playoff seed in NFC by beating Giants
Jalen Hurts, Eagles land top playoff seed in NFC by beating Giants
QBs take center stage in Chargers, Jaguars wild-card showdown
QBs take center stage in Chargers, Jaguars wild-card showdown
Jim Polzin: Frustrating season ends with giant question marks for Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Changes need to be made after an 8-9 campaign that ended with a loss to Detroit. Problem is, there are no easy answers on what Green Bay should do next.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0