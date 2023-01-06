Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Lions Packers Football
Packers' Keisean Nixon is stopped by Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board on Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay.
"It was a great win" Lions coach Campbell on beating the Packers 20-16
"It was a great win" Lions coach Campbell on beating the Packers 20-16
Utah QB Cam Rising returning for '23 season
Utah quarterback Cam Rising plans to play for the Utes in 2023 rather than jump to the NFL.
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Oct 3, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (left) and head coach Sean McVay talk during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to weigh what's next
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to weigh what's next
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles left looking to throw in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Packers LB Quay Walker apologizes for shoving trainer
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker took to social media on Monday to apologize for pushing a member of Detroit's medical staff during Sunday night's game, an action that led to his ejection.
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 24, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (18) drops back in passed coverage during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman (14) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Hurts, Eagles land top playoff seed in NFC by beating Giants
Jalen Hurts, Eagles land top playoff seed in NFC by beating Giants
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Quay Walker's Ejection vs. Lions
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.
Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills scoring on opening kickoff
Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills scoring on opening kickoff
Report: Ravens, LB Roquan Smith reach $100M deal
Report: Ravens, LB Roquan Smith reach $100M deal
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Arthur Smith, Falcons proud of rookie class after season finale
If Sunday's 30-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was any indication, the Atlanta Falcons' future looks bright due to a promising rookie class that really emerged as the season progressed.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0