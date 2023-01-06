Salad and Go to Launch New Outpost in Surprise This Spring

Salad and Go, the homegrown business that’s seemingly opening or announcing a new location just about every month , is set to launch yet another outpost, this time in Surprise at 16885 W Bell Rd, in the development anchored by Winco Foods and Abrazo Hospital, a company spokesperson confirmed by email to What Now Phoenix.

According to the spokesperson, the new location is currently under construction and will be opening sometime in the spring.

At a time when $15-plus salads are the norm, Salad and Go – which was founded in 2013 and has since grown to more than 50 locations – has established itself as a cheaper alternative that doesn’t skimp on quality, with a menu of wraps, soups, and of course salads, including classics such as Caesar, Greek, and Cobb, as well as signature items like the Jalapeño Ranch, Thai, and Buffalo Chicken.

In an interview with QSR Magazine published last September, Salad and Go’s CEO, Charlie Morrison, said, “We are excited to continue bringing new Salad and Go stores to Arizona as we set our sights on new locations across the United States. Every new opening reinforces our mission to provide fresh, nutritious food that is convenient and affordable for all and is a reminder that we are the change the industry needs.

“At Salad and Go, we believe that everyone should have access to delicious, healthy food without costs, tastes or accessibility being a barrier, and we’re proud to be the industry disruptor that prioritizes democratizing fresh food for the communities we serve.”

