ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Salad and Go to Launch New Outpost in Surprise This Spring

By Drew Pittock
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxfAa_0k63V2wK00

Salad and Go, the homegrown business that’s seemingly opening or announcing a new location just about every month , is set to launch yet another outpost, this time in Surprise at 16885 W Bell Rd, in the development anchored by Winco Foods and Abrazo Hospital, a company spokesperson confirmed by email to What Now Phoenix.

According to the spokesperson, the new location is currently under construction and will be opening sometime in the spring.

At a time when $15-plus salads are the norm, Salad and Go – which was founded in 2013 and has since grown to more than 50 locations – has established itself as a cheaper alternative that doesn’t skimp on quality, with a menu of wraps, soups, and of course salads, including classics such as Caesar, Greek, and Cobb, as well as signature items like the Jalapeño Ranch, Thai, and Buffalo Chicken.

In an interview with QSR Magazine published last September, Salad and Go’s CEO, Charlie Morrison, said, “We are excited to continue bringing new Salad and Go stores to Arizona as we set our sights on new locations across the United States. Every new opening reinforces our mission to provide fresh, nutritious food that is convenient and affordable for all and is a reminder that we are the change the industry needs.

“At Salad and Go, we believe that everyone should have access to delicious, healthy food without costs, tastes or accessibility being a barrier, and we’re proud to be the industry disruptor that prioritizes democratizing fresh food for the communities we serve.”



Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in Town

Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

5 Arizona Bed Bath & Beyond stores set to close, company says

Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. Numerous store closures are also set to happen across the country. Arizona Bed Bath & Beyond stores are...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Mekong Plaza Expansion: A New Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant is Confirmed, Plus Other Updates

Mekong Plaza in Mesa — which contains a group of Asian-inspired and owned restaurants, cafes, and businesses, anchored by the Mekong Supermarket and the Mekong Palace Dim Sum Chinese Restaurant — is expanding in 10 to 14 months, says Drew Burtoni, Development Manager for Mekong Real Estate Investment Group. It's a 35,000-square-foot expansion that will be slightly south of the central Mekong Plaza on Dobson Road and West Main Street.
MESA, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Super Star Car Wash sells for $6.2 million

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, recently announced the sale of Super Star Car Wash, a 4,517-square-foot net-leased property in Peoria. The asset sold for $6,217,000. Zack House, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind, investment specialists in Marcus &...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.
TEMPE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

New restaurant here brings Cantonese classics

Ah-Wok-Tukee Asian Cuisine, featuring Cantonese classics and more, soft-opened Dec. 5 on Chandler Boulevard near South Marketplace Way in Ahwatukee Foothills and already has seen lines out the door. The grand opening is slated for Jan. 7, with discounts at dinner for dine-in only. Owner Tammy Loc, who moved to...
PHOENIX, AZ
inbusinessphx.com

Famed Mexican-Food Restaurant Opens First West Valley Location

To introduce even more Valley residents and visitors to its award-winning flour tortillas and authentic, homemade Mexican cuisine, Carolina’s Mexican Food will celebrate the grand opening of its first Glendale location on Tuesday, January 10. The sixth restaurant in the popular chain founded by Carolina and Manuel Valenzuela in 1968 – and proudly operated by their grandchildren today – is located on the northwestern corner of 59th Avenue and Greenway Road, at 5920 West Greenway Road.
GLENDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years

A popular restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. For every chain that builds and expands on its success, there are other chains that slowly deflate, suffocate, and die off. There have been a number of chains in recent years that have left metro Phoenix, withdrawing from the desert, or fully ceasing to exist. Now, one long-time area restaurant chain has fully, and completely exited Phoenix, as the very last restaurant of its kind has announced it will close down in the coming months.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Cox launches Cox Mobile in Metro Phoenix and other markets

Cox Communications announced the successful national launch of Cox Mobile, the company’s new mobile phone service available to Cox Internet customers in the Phoenix Metro areas and in Cox markets nationwide. With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, Cox Mobile customers have access to two simple data...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes

After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Various airlines announce perks for the new year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a slew of bad travel headlines over the holidays, the airlines are offering perks to passengers in the new year. Delta Airlines is about to offer free WiFi for all passengers on its planes. By February, 80% of domestic Delta flights will have free WiFi, which you can use for streaming, web browsing and texting. By the end of 2024, free WiFi will be available on all of Delta’s smaller regional jets, too. The only “catch” is you’ll have to log into the free WiFi through Delta’s SkyMiles program, which is also free to join.
PHOENIX, AZ
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
890
Followers
321
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy