Betting Guide: Suns Host Heat

The Phoenix Suns host the Miami Heat in what will be a nationally televised game on Friday night. Here's how to bet tonight's matchup.

The Phoenix Suns enter tonight's meeting with the Miami Heat as two-point underdogs on SI Sportsbook , joining as one of four matchups tonight with a 2.5-point spread or lower on the slate.

The Suns - still without Devin Booker and Cam Johnson - hope to rebound after a massively disappointing road trip where they won just one of six games. In total, they've lost their last seven-of-eight.

Can Phoenix reverse course tonight?

Here's how to bet tonight's action:

Covers.com Says Take the OVER on Bam Adebayo's Points

Rohit Ponnaiya: "The O/U on Adebayo's points total tonight is set at 21.5, a number he has eclipsed in seven of his last eight games, averaging 25.6 points and 17.6 field-goal attempts per game during that span. He also had 30 points on 18 field goal attempts when he faced off against Deandre Ayton and the Suns back in November.

"The Heat have been tough to trust this season, but Adebayo has been far more reliable, so take the Over on his points.

"My best bet: Adebayo Over 21.5 points (-110)"

MGM Lists Best Team Props for Suns

The Phoenix Suns have covered the 4Q Spread in 58 of their last 95 games (+18.18 Units / 17% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have hit the 4Q Moneyline in 32 of their last 44 games at home (+14.62 Units / 23% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have hit the 1H Game Total Under in 27 of their last 40 games (+12.85 Units / 29% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have hit the 3Q Game Total Over in 24 of their last 35 games (+11.28 Units / 28% ROI)

The Phoenix Suns have hit the 2Q Game Total Under in 15 of their last 19 games (+10.59 Units / 50% ROI)

Action Network Likes Heat With Spread

Kenny Ducey: "Far be it for me to handicap this matchup based off of the one game these two sides played earlier this year, but I do think we can learn quite a bit from it. The Suns had no business being in that game given the way Adebayo scored at will inside, and now without Booker and (most likely) without 21 points off the bench from Washington, I think Miami should take back control here and assert its dominance.

"The x-factor of course is Paul, who missed that Heat game earlier in the season, but the Heat rank second in field goal percentage allowed to opposing point guards. I’m not quite certain he will be able to carry the Suns like he’s done in the last couple of weeks, and I definitely don’t feel good about the Suns winning the battle inside. I’d lay up to three here with Miami."

Follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

Follow us on Twitter by clicking HERE

Phoenix Suns Top Stories

Suns Slip Down NBA Power Rankings

Gameday: Suns Prepare for Miami Heat

Suns Land Two Guards in 2023 NBA Mock Draft

Devin Booker Responds to Low Placement in All-Star Voting