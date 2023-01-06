ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Why A Titans' Loss Won't Be the Worst Thing

By John Glennon
 4 days ago

A victory on Saturday is necessary to make the NFL playoffs for the fourth straight year, but a defeat would mean a big difference in the 2023 NFL Draft.

NASHVILLE – It’s hard to imagine any true Tennessee Titans fan actively rooting for his or her favorite team to lose.

But judging from responses on social-media posts this week, Saturday’s game at Jacksonville may pose a dilemma for at least some supporters.

With a win against the Jaguars, the Titans (7-9) would capture the AFC South for the third straight season, earn a fourth straight trip to the playoffs and – of course – put an end to their ugly six-game losing streak.

What two-tone-blue-blooded fan wouldn’t want that, right?

The potential dilemma comes into play, however, for those who believe not winning this particular game – and thereby earning a potential top-10 pick in the upcoming draft – might be more beneficial in the big picture for a franchise potentially on the verge of a rebuild.

Here’s how that school-of-thought works:

Sure, winning the division and going to the playoffs sound great. But realistically speaking, how far would this battered bunch of Titans really be expected to advance in the postseason? The list of 23 players on injured reserve currently includes quarterback Ryan Tannehill, center Ben Jones, right guard Nate Davis, running back Dontrell Hilliard, edge rusher Bud Dupree, and inside linebackers David Long and Zach Cunningham – among many others. There’s no indication that any are on the verge of returning, no matter when they’re technically allowed to come off IR.

And we all know how ugly things have gotten on the field for the Titans over the last month-and-a-half, as they’ve been held to 16 points or fewer in five of their six losses. The Titans sit at 200-to-1 odds of winning the Super Bowl, per BetOnline.ag, 100-to-1 odds of winning the AFC Championship.

So to continue with the unorthodox school of thinking, what long-term good would be gained this week by a victory if any sort of playoff run looks highly unlikely?

On the other hand, a Titans win this week would make an immediately noticeable difference in draft position.

As matters stand now , the Titans would pick 11th in the first round. A loss to the Jaguars, especially if the Saints (7-9) defeat Carolina this week, could move the Titans into the top 10 – potentially giving the team its highest first-round selection since Tennessee chose wide receiver Corey Davis fifth overall in 2017.

But a victory against the Jaguars would put the Titans in the playoffs, meaning they would pick no earlier than 21st in the first round.

To extend the scenario even one step further, a top-10 pick might give the Titans a better chance at grabbing one of the top available quarterbacks – if they were so inclined to choose one – or lessen what was needed to move into position to make such a selection.

Enough down-the-road hypotheticals for you?

In the meantime, we have reality in the here and now, and we know that not a single Titans player – nor a single member of the coaching staff – is concerned about where the team will be picking in April.

We also know that, despite this team’s struggles with injury and inadequate personnel this year, it’s not a group that has lacked for effort.

So what’s the right course of action for Titans fans to take on Saturday?

Root for the win as always.

But be comforted by the fact that – unlike the last couple of years – a loss won’t feel like the end of the world.

