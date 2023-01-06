Electric car breaks driving range speed record traveling over 600 miles on single charge powered by nothing but the sun

WITH just a single solar-powered charge, a new electric vehicle has beaten the world record time for an epic journey of 1,000 kilometers, 621 miles.

This environmentally-sound automobile was designed by University of New South Wales Sydney students and registered the world record with eight minutes to spare.

The Sunswift 7 is a solar-powered electric car produced by University of New South Wales Sydney students Credit: SWNS

Sunswift 7 broke the world speed record for an electric car traveling 621 miles Credit: SWNS

With its travel time of 11 hours and 52.08 minutes, the Sunswift 7 traveled at an average speed of 52 miles per hour, USNW’s Newsroom reports.

The vehicle’s finish time was verified in the Guinness Book of World Records and occurred at the Australian Automotive research center in December.

The solar car team broke the record by focusing on developing its model’s aerodynamics, drivetrain efficiency, and low-rolling resistance.

After Sunswift 7’s official launch, the car’s manufacturing team secured a spot to test the vehicle at the 2023 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge in Australia.

Bridgestone called its solar challenge: “The world’s toughest and most prestigious solar car event.”

Bridgestone added that its solar challenge allows teams to build a vehicle to operate along a 1,864-mile outback route from Darwin to Adelaide using sun power.

Sunswift team manager Andrea Holden said: “It feels very weird to think that we’ve helped to make something that’s the best in the entire world,” she said.

“Two years ago, when we started to build this car, everything was going into lockdown, and there were a lot of difficult moments.

“But it’s been so rewarding to see the whole team come together and make so much progress and get us to this amazing point,” USNW’s Newsroom reports.

The Sunswift 7 model won’t enter production but shows how cars can be made more energy efficient.