Washington, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30

Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Real estate corporations buying single-family homes to turn into rentals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the past 15 years, Joe Calloway has bought and renovated about 600 mostly vacant and abandoned houses, primarily in the Allentown section of the city. Calloway has his critics, but by most accounts, by fixing up these houses, renting most and selling others, he's helped rejuvenate a neighborhood."My ultimate goal for Allentown and Mt. Oliver where I grew up is to get owner occupants back in here so they love community as much as I love the community," Calloway said But more recently, Wall Street has gotten into the act. Hedge funds and private equity-backed real estate corporations...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk

Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fire consumes Cranberry Township house

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

One Man Dies In Evans City Rd. Crash

A 19-year-old man from Butler died in a crash yesterday morning in Connoquenessing Township. The one vehicle accident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Evans City Road near the intersection with Stevenson Road. State police say Connor Checkan was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle. His car then...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Multi-vehicle crash on the Rankin Bridge

RANKIN, Pa. — At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on the Rankin Bridge on Monday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said no one had to be taken to the hospital from the scene, though paramedics were called there.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

