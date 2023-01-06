Read full article on original website
Woman wants to see overwhelming support for fallen Brackenridge Chief
A Natrona Heights woman is encouraging people to show their support tomorrow for fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Kati Beelak says McIntire was an integral part of the community and wants residents to show their gratitude.
Arnold No. 1 fire department accusing former chief with misuse of funds
Arnold No. 1 fire department is examining its finances after removing its chief and accusing him of misuse of funds, the department’s president said Friday. Brian Gouza was removed as chief effective Dec. 26 and is no longer a member of the fire department, President Al Colelli said. Gouza...
Stratigos Banquet owner buys defunct Banquets Unlimited for $406,000
The owner of a popular North Huntingdon banquet hall has expanded his business by buying a closed Irwin banquet facility in bankruptcy court and plans to renovate it in hopes of reopening it in April or May. Harry Stratigos, owner of Stratigos Banquet Centre on Colonial Manor Road, acquired Banquets...
North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30
Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
2 pets killed after garage fire spreads to house in Washington County
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two family pets died in a house fire in Washington County on Tuesday evening. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the call for a residential fire on Valley Road in Canonsburg came in at 5:16 p.m. Officials told Channel 11 the owners of the home...
Unattended air fryer leads to house fire in Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters in Beaver County had to put out flames inside a home after an air fryer caught on fire and began to spread. Chippewa Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Highland Meadows neighborhood for reports of a house fire at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
Old Days Inn hotel in New Castle catches fire overnight
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The old Days Inn in New Castle caught fire overnight. The building is located in the 300 block of E. North Street. According to officials, the building originally caught fire at around 3 a.m. Viewer video shows the flames rekindled later in the morning. The...
KDKA Investigates: Real estate corporations buying single-family homes to turn into rentals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the past 15 years, Joe Calloway has bought and renovated about 600 mostly vacant and abandoned houses, primarily in the Allentown section of the city. Calloway has his critics, but by most accounts, by fixing up these houses, renting most and selling others, he's helped rejuvenate a neighborhood."My ultimate goal for Allentown and Mt. Oliver where I grew up is to get owner occupants back in here so they love community as much as I love the community," Calloway said But more recently, Wall Street has gotten into the act. Hedge funds and private equity-backed real estate corporations...
How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk
Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
Fire consumes Cranberry Township house
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
Pittsburgh's Original Oyster House to close through mid-February
Jenn Grippo didn’t want to make this decision without first talking with her employees. The co-owner of The Original Oyster House in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh with her mom Renee Grippo (known as Mrs. G) held a meeting with their 10 employees and asked for everyone’s input.
Man Jailed on Disorderly Conduct, Drug Possession in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 29-year-old man is behind bars on disorderly conduct and drug possession charges following an incident that occurred in Cranberry Township late Thursday night. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were alerted by a concerned citizen about a male walking around the drive-thru lanes...
Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
One Man Dies In Evans City Rd. Crash
A 19-year-old man from Butler died in a crash yesterday morning in Connoquenessing Township. The one vehicle accident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Evans City Road near the intersection with Stevenson Road. State police say Connor Checkan was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle. His car then...
Car slams into Dunkin’ in Fayette County; driver suspected of DUI fled scene on foot
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car slammed into a Dunkin’ in Fayette County overnight, leaving behind a massive amount of damage. It happened at the store in the 500 block of Morgantown Street in South Union Township around 12 a.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver,...
Z-Trip driver allegedly punched, carjacked in Allegheny County
CHURCHILL, Pa. - A woman driving for Z-Trip was attacked by three people and carjacked Sunday morning in Churchill, according to police paperwork. The suspect in custody was out on bail after an alleged carjacking in Pittsburgh back in October. According to police paperwork, the Z-Trip driver was driving three...
Experts: Dog flu hasn't hit Western Pennsylvania, but precautions are good idea
A highly contagious respiratory disease targeting dogs has shown up in at least nine states, including Pennsylvania, in recent months, and it’s raising concern among those who work with dogs in the Pittsburgh area. But, while Becky Morrow, a veterinarian and founder of Frankie’s Friends, a nonprofit animal rescue...
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
Multi-vehicle crash on the Rankin Bridge
RANKIN, Pa. — At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on the Rankin Bridge on Monday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said no one had to be taken to the hospital from the scene, though paramedics were called there.
