The US Sun

Lion cub frozen for 28,000 years could be cloned in plan to bring ancient beasts back from the dead

By Jona Jaupi
 4 days ago

A FROZEN lion cub dating back 28,000 years has a chance to one day be cloned, bringing the ancient species back.

In 2018, a local resident in the Siberian city of Yakutia named Boris Berezhnev uncovered a frozen lion cub from the Ice Age.

A frozen lion cub dating back 28,000 years could one day be cloned Credit: YouTube/The Siberian Times
The cub, named Sparta, is one of the best-preserved Ice Age animals ever discovered Credit: Twitter/LoveDalen

The cub, named Sparta, is one of the best-preserved Ice Age animals ever discovered, according to Science Alert.

Thanks to the icy mummification process, the female baby lion's teeth, skin, soft tissue and organs remain intact.

Sparta is one of several animals to be uncovered in the frozen tundra, including woolly rhinos, wolves, brown bears and bison.

In fact, Berezhnev located a second cave lion carcass he aptly named Boris just 49 feet away.

Pretty soon, science took over and a team of researchers uncovered the cave lion cubs' approximate age.

They detailed their findings in a study published in 2021 in the journal Quarternary.

The team from Sweden determined that both Boris and Sparta were about one to two months old when they died.

However, Boris is thought to have died roughly 15,000 years before Sparta.

However, that's about the extent of what researchers could figure out about the ancient lion species.

Still, there is a possibility that science could one day use advanced cloning technology to bring these cave lions back.

"There is a very realistic chance to recreate cave lions, and it would be a lot easier than to clone a woolly mammoth," paleontologist and one of the study's authors Albert Protopopov told the Siberian Times in 2021.

Scientists say this is the case because cave lions are a much younger species than the woolly mammoth.

Protopopov added that by supplementing the clones with some genes from modern African lions, the process could become easier.

Comments / 109

TobyDog
4d ago

wtf why would you do that the animals we have here on earth are what is important their the ones going extinct its disgusting that you would even attempt something like this we need to find a way to protect the ones we have here now

Reply(1)
16
J H
4d ago

What happened to the scientific ethics review boards? When I was in research, this would have never been allowed.

Reply(16)
19
Elmo 123
4d ago

gentleman we can rebuild him we have the technology we have the capability to build the world's first prehistoric Putty Tat

Reply(1)
10
