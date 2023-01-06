Recruiting Rundown: First Day Starters

With the majority of this past season's starters gone, which recruit will most likely get the nod straight out of high school.

A lot of starters from the football team will not be on the roster next season. And when I say a lot, I mean a lot.

It's to the point where it would be a lot easier to say who is actually returning to Alabama next season. On defense, it'll be cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, linebacker Dallas Turner, defensive end Tim Smith and defensive tackler Jaheim Oatis (technically he split snaps with DJ Dale, so it counts).

On offense, the returners will be Seth McLaughlin, Darrian Dalcourt (maybe) and JC Latham up front , and Jermaine Burton and Ja'Corey Brooks at wide receiver. If you want to count Jase McClellan on the basis of him being the second of a two-back set, sure, but that only brings the offensive and defensive return total to nine out of a possible 22.

Now there are some returners that will likely be considered true successors next season. It's hard to picture a world where Chris Braswell, Deontae Lawson and Malachi Moore don't become full-time starters. That's especially true for Moore, who was listed as the backup for both Jordan Battle (strong safety) and Brian Branch (star), both of whom are heading to the NFL.

Offensively, Tyler Booker looks to take his place on the offensive line. And between Kobe Prentice, Kendrick Law and Isaiah Bond, at least one of them should become a starting wide receiver after garnering so much praise in spots last season.

After that, however, I don't think any spot is truly secure with the amount of talent within the 2023 recruiting class. There are multiple prospects who are top at their position, and while there are some reserves that will get more looks this spring, I expect several recruits to start as true freshmen in 2023.

One of the most obvious choices would be Kadyn Proctor. The consensus 5-star tackle is joining an offensive line room that just lost Tyler Steen, and overall the guys up front didn't have the best campaign in Bryce Young's farewell season. The desire to get Proctor to flip from Iowa wasn't without reason: he's coming in with expectations of solving some of the offensive line issues.

Another obvious choice would be Caleb Downs, the top safety in the class. Alabama just lost both starting safeties and star, so between those three openings, Downs will likely find the field alongside Malachi Moore to open the season.

Here is where it begins to get tricky, as Nick Saban and the coaching staff will have to choose between established veteran and promising prospect. Braswell produced enough to be the starting Jack linebacker, but what if Keon Keeley proves to be that good during camp? Desmond Ricks comes into a cornerback room that received a lot of criticism last year, but Terrion Arnold is still there and Earl Little has a lot to prove. Who will earn the spot besides McKinstry in the secondary? Let's not forget about Jahlil Hurley either, who is the fourth-ranked corner prospect according to 247Sports (Ricks is second).

Offense is going to be a dog fight at multiple positions. Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson will have to compete with Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan at quarterback; Justice Haynes and Richard Young will surely apply pressure at running back; Jalen Hale has a lot of competition at wide receiver, but based off last season's performance, receiver has to be the most open position on the roster. Plus true freshmen usually start at wide receiver more than anywhere else at Alabama.

The practices and scrimmages still have to take place, but I am very curious to see how many starters next year will have "Fr." next to their name.

